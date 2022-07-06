Home » Investing » 2 Passive-Income Heavyweights for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

2 Passive-Income Heavyweights for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

Canadian Apartment Properties (TSX:CAR.UN) is just one of many REITs that can help generate tons of passive income amid a recession.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Passive-income heavyweights don’t always go on sale, but when they do TFSA dividend hunters should be ready to back up the truck, even if forecasters lower their year-ahead price targets. At the end of the day, long-term TFSA investors should embrace market corrections with open arms. Sure, stagflation could set many investors back, but for young investors committing to invest for the next five to 10 years, the recent slump should be just another bump in the road, rather than a massive threat to one’s TFSA retirement fund.

For retirees, the recent slump is a different story. Inflation and market volatility have weighed heavily. Many retirees may need to spend another year or two in the workforce. This could prove tough, as the economy tilts into a recession. In any case, there’s no shortage of blue-collar work, as white-collar jobs face layoffs and all the sort. Dr. Michael Burry noted of the discrepancy between the performance in service sector jobs and those relating to tech and finance.

Finding bargains in the wreckage

In any case, TFSA investors should continue as planned and look to invest a bit more where they can. Bear markets certainly feel like they last forever. It’s been over six months of the S&P 500 bear market. In due time, it will end. Indeed, we may be closer to the end than the beginning, given the average bear market tends to span nine months.

While a more severe bear market could leave a rally further out of sight, one thing is for sure: long-term investors will be there to enjoy the rally. Near-term thinkers may not be around long enough. That’s why I’d be a buyer of income stocks while they’re swollen. With income plays, you get more yield to wait for the inevitable rebound.

TFSA passive-income stock #1: H&R REIT

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) doesn’t get much respect these days — not after it slashed its payout during the worst of the COVID hailstorm just over a year ago. Undoubtedly, H&R has made the right changes, with asset sales and strategic spin-offs. Still, H&R seems poor at timing, with sales that could leave it kicking itself once the office real estate recovery begins.

Personally, I think H&R made the right move to diversify away from offices. COVID is still out there, with new variants. Offices are unlikely to come back, as workforces digitize and workers grow accustomed to remote work. There will always be demand for office space. But in the post-COVID era, it seems unlikely that pre-pandemic levels of demand will be hit again.

H&R ripped the band-aid off. With a 2.5 times trailing earnings multiple and a 4.4% yield, the shares seem very intriguing. It’s a discounted play with a better mix. That’s all investors can ask for as the REIT attempts to sustain a rally.

TFSA passive-income stock #2: CAPREIT

Canadian Apartment Properties (TSX:CAR.UN) is a great residential real estate play that’s crumbled like a paper bag amid the broader market selloff. Sure, rates are headed higher, and that doesn’t bode well for growth-focused REITs. However, CAPREIT is well run, with distinct advantages over other residential REITs.

CAPREIT operates in the white-hot Vancouver and Toronto housing markets. Though higher rates will lead to lower home sales and pressure on prices, rental rates could soar as a result of increased costs of getting a mortgage. In due time, CAPREIT will be back on the right track. Until then, the stock will slump alongside everything else. The stock yields 3.3% with a 5.8 times trailing earnings multiple.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

analyze data
Investing

3 of the Best Long-Term Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA Today

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks are some of the best investments to buy and hold for the long haul in…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

5 Steps to Build a Passive-Income Dividend Stock Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Passive income from dividend stocks can boost your income meaningfully immediately! Here's a five-step guideline on how you can start.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Investing

Canadian Housing Crash: Save a Deposit for Opportunities!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The housing market crash is intensifying, and you could save a down payment with stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Are Oil Stocks Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks look cheap after the pullback. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Photo of a floating bubble
Dividend Stocks

How to Prepare for a Canadian Housing Bubble  

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates are cooling Canada’s housing markets. Should you be worried about a housing bubble?

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Every New Investor Should Consider Buying These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Check out these stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Unsophisticated Strategy Is Your Income Opportunity in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can keep up with rising inflation and have more financial flexibility in 2022 through dividend investing.

Read more »

work from home
Investing

3 TSX Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore!

| Kay Ng

If you're a patient investor, consider these three cheap TSX stocks for potentially lucrative price gains within the next few…

Read more »