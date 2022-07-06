Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices right now.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian savers are getting another chance to buy great TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for their self-directed RRSP portfolios.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) raised the dividend by 11% late last year and hiked the payout by another 3% when it reported fiscal Q2 2022 results. The company generated $2.765 billion in net income in the most recent quarter compared to $2.475 billion in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.16 compared to $1.88 in fiscal Q2 2021.

Return on equity remains high at 16.4%, up from 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian banking earnings rose 27% and the international operations continued to recover from a big pandemic hit. The division that primarily operates in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia saw earnings rebound to $605 million from $420 million in fiscal Q2 2021.

Despite the strong start to the fiscal year Bank of Nova Scotia stock currently trades for less than $74 per share compared to $95 in February. The entire banking sector has pulled back due to rising recession fears, but the drop is starting to look overdone.

Bank of Nova Scotia remains very profitable, and the surge in interest rates should drive up net interest margins in the coming quarters. This will help offset weaker revenue coming as a result of the cooling housing market and a slowing economy.

Additional downside could be on the way, as recession warnings hit the news headlines, but BNS stock already appears undervalued right now and offers investors a 5.5% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a strong capital position to ride out some rough times and the dividend increases over the past six months suggest management isn’t too concerned about the revenue or profit outlook.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) trades near $53 per share at the time of writing and offers investors a 6.5% dividend yield. The board increased the payout in each of the past 27 years and investors should see ongoing annual dividend hikes in the 3-5% range supported by rising distributable cash flow (DCF).

Enbridge transports 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by Americans. The company is investing in assets that support commodity exports, as international demand for North American oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) rises. Enbridge bought an oil export facility and related infrastructure for US$3 billion last year and recently announced plans to build two new pipelines to move natural gas to LNG sites.

Enbridge owns natural gas distribution utilities that provide millions of Canadian homes and businesses with fuel. The company also has a growing renewable energy group and is exploring hydrogen and carbon-capture opportunities.

Enbridge enjoys the balance sheet strength to make strategic acquisitions to drive growth along with investing in the smaller organic projects.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge are top TSX dividend stocks that look undervalued today and offer high dividend yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Q3 2022: Higher Rental Rates!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s rental market is tight, and renters could face serious financial strain because of the expected increases in rental rates.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to earn passive income? You can do just that with these three stocks!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

My Top Passive-Income TSX Stock to Buy in July

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has become an infrastructure behemoth. Here's why it is my top passive-income stock to buy in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income of $718/Month the Uncomplicated Way

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of healthy dividend stocks with decent yields and stable payouts that can be used to generate…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying, Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Utility stocks such as Fortis and Hydro One may enable investors to derive steady gains in a market that is…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With the Longest Streaks of Consecutive Dividend Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks have proven for decades to be some of the safest and most resilient businesses to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their track records, steady cash flows, and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys for risk-averse…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

These two high-quality dividend stocks have been oversold and now trade for attractive valuations, boasting juicy dividend yields.

Read more »