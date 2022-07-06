Home » Investing » Stagflation: Top 2 RRSP Stock Picks for Today’s Rocky Market

Stagflation: Top 2 RRSP Stock Picks for Today’s Rocky Market

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) are tech stocks that may be worth buying today.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Stagflation is a term that’s been thrown around a lot of late. The toxic combo of high inflation and slow growth makes for a very toxic environment for investors. When there are few places to hide, it can seem daunting for RRSP investors. Stagflationary environments are rare and tend to be short-lived, given inflation tends to cool as economic growth does. As the Fed and Bank of Canada raise the bar on interest rates, it will be interesting to see if inflation can roll over at a quicker rate than the economy.

When you hear words like stagflation and recession, it’s easy to dump your risky assets for something safer. Why be invested when a recession seems like a given? We’ve heard big banks raise their recession expectations from 20% to 50%. And it could rise even further.

These days, some believe we’re already in a recession. We will never really know until well after the fact. In any case, the stock market has already taken so much damage. Could it fall further, as stagflation or other metrics get worse? Definitely. However, inflation can still back down. And if corporate earnings can stay robust, there’s a real chance that the market’s upset stomach has already been alleviated.

Remember, markets are looking forward to a potential recession in 2023. If no recession happens, the markets could be wrong and in need of a huge upside rally. Though I wouldn’t try to bet on the economy’s next move, I would take advantage of stock picks that have what it takes to persevere through hard times.

Now, you could buy the defensives, as so many folks seem to recommend these days. However, valuations have become quite swollen of late, given many investors are bracing for a hailstorm in the quarters ahead. While defensives are magnificent ways to play a downturn, they’re less wonderful if you overpay.

That’s why I’d be a buyer of cheap securities that have long-term secular trends in their favour. For long-term investors, it’s secular trends that matter more than the economy’s ups and downs.

Currently, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) seem enticing for younger RRSP investors with time on their sides. Yes, they’re the opposite of defensive. But I do find their valuations to be intriguing here.

Shopify

Shopify is an e-commerce darling that skyrocketed nearly 10% on Tuesday, as rates fumbled over recession fears. As Shopify continues innovating through harsh times, I think the company could have a world of upside for contrarians willing to give the digital commerce player the benefit of the doubt.

Yes, retail could slow further and weigh on future quarters. That said, e-commerce is on the right side of a secular trend. And Shopify is a firm that will be a significant winner come the next bull market.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a commerce enabler that’s been in a world of pain, just like Shopify. After a nearly 4% pop on Tuesday, there is hope for the firm that’s seen shares lose over 80% of their value. Eventually, the crash will overshoot to the downside, if it hasn’t already. At writing, LSPD stock trades at 6.1 times sales. That’s not all that bad for a company that’s still poised to grow over the long run.

Arguably, LSPD stock is cheaper than the so-called value stocks. Once the Fed begins to cut rates after overshooting with tightening, count me as unsurprised if LSPD stock leads the way higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Investing

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Q3 2022: Higher Rental Rates!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s rental market is tight, and renters could face serious financial strain because of the expected increases in rental rates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,000 Amid Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of waiting for a stock market reversal, TFSA investors can invest $6,000 in these two stocks when they’re cheap.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Time to Take Profits in TSX Energy Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) could be in for a steeper pullback, as the lights go out on the oil patch…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to earn passive income? You can do just that with these three stocks!

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing

2 Growth Stocks to Make You Wealthy in the Coming Years

| Adam Othman

Canadians looking for discounted growth stocks might have an opportunity with these two battered and bruised TSX stocks.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

Top 2 Undervalued Stocks for Bargain Hunters

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Undervalued stocks like Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) could sail through this downturn.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Investing

Forget Air Canada: 2 Stocks Offering Much Better Value

| Daniel Da Costa

Air Canada stock may look compelling at this price, but these two stocks offer far more value for investors today.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Cameco Stock a Buy During a Recession?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Should you buy Cameco?

Read more »