Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 6

While falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX Composite today, tech stocks may remain volatile, as investors eye the latest FOMC meeting minutes release.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian equities resumed their downward trend on Tuesday after starting the month on a positive note by rising in the previous session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 195 points, or 1%, to settle at 18,834. A sharp commodity market selloff took the commodity-heavy Canadian market gauge downward, despite handsome gains in other key sectors like healthcare and technology. Notably, growing concerns about a near-term recession took WTI crude oil futures prices down by 8.7% yesterday to their lowest level in nearly eight weeks — pressuring the TSX energy sector. Similarly, metals like gold, silver, and copper witnessed massive losses on July 5 amid demand concerns.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Energy stocks like Athabasca Oil, Nuvista Energy, Precision Drilling, and Tamarack Valley Energy were among the worst-performing TSX stocks Tuesday, as they fell by more than 11% each.

On the flip side, shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) climbed by nearly 10% yesterday to $44.36 per share, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 13. Despite many Shopify merchants reporting temporary issues when trying to access the Shopify Admin platform yesterday, its stock rally was mainly driven by a tech sector-wide rally, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite inching up by 1.8% during the session. Year to date, Shopify stock is still down by 74.5%.

Bausch Health, Cronos Group, Descartes Systems, BlackBerry, Aurora Cannabis, and Saputo were also among the top-performing TSX Composite components, as they rose by at least 5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most active stocks on the TSX. Nearly 22.4 million shares of TD Bank changed hands on the exchange Tuesday.

TSX today

Early Wednesday morning, commodity prices across the board were extending their losses from the last session, which could take the main TSX benchmark lower at the open today. While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors could keep an eye on the latest non-manufacturing PMI and job openings data from the U.S. market this morning. Later in the afternoon, the scheduled release of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes could add to the market volatility — especially in tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and DESCARTES SYS. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of variety and diversity regarding tech ETFs. You can stick to the mainstream ones or pick…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Jumps 10% on Tuesday: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock made its highest single-day climb since last May. So, is it time to buy the stock?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

1 Big Reason to Buy BlackBerry Stock on the Dip

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry stock might not remain cheap for very long, as its long-term fundamentals continue to improve.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in the Long Run

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three mid-cap stocks could double your investments over the next…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks You Should Load Up on Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top TSX stocks offer long-term growth that investors shouldn't miss out on, especially at these ultra-low levels.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy during a tech correction? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock’s Turnaround Could Be Fierce

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a magnificent growth stocks that Canadian investors may wish to average down into for their TFSAs.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Killer Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Today While it’s Down 77% YTD

| Jitendra Parashar

These three key reasons make Shopify stock worth buying today for the long term.

Read more »