Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Tech stocks are trading at massive discounts today. Which three TSX tech stocks should you buy today and hold for the next three years?

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Tech stocks are trading at massive discounts. Today, investors can find popular tech stocks that are being valued more than 50% lower than their all-time highs. However, despite these attractive prices, many investors have become hesitant to buy shares. It’s often said that the stock market is the only time shoppers will see a sale and actively stay away from something. If investors were to take this as a massive buying opportunity, they could set themselves up nicely for the future.

In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX tech stocks that investors should buy today and hold for the next three years.

Believe in the e-commerce industry

When looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio, it’s imperative that investors consider how much a certain industry can grow in the coming years. If you were to buy shares of a leading company in a stagnant industry, it may not be as good of a decision as buying shares of a mid-tier company in a rapidly emerging industry. That’s why I focus on the e-commerce industry. This area is poised for massive growth in the future. It’s estimated that the industry could grow by 50% over the next four years.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a company that I believe could continue to grow over the next three years. This company has already established itself as one of the leading players in the massive e-commerce industry. It provides a platform and many of the tools necessary for merchants to operate online stores. Trading at a discount of more than 70% from its all-time highs, I believe this is a no-brainer for tech investors.

Digital payments will continue to become more prevalent

As e-commerce continues to grow, merchants will need a way to accept those online transactions. That’s where Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) comes in. This company provides merchants with an omnichannel payments platform. Using its technology, merchants are able to accept online, mobile, in-store, and unattended payments. That breadth in Nuvei’s offering is what separates it from its competitors. In short, it allows a merchant to conglomerate all of its sales onto one platform.

Nuvei made headlines on its first day of trading, when it closed the largest tech IPO in Canadian history. That means it managed to raise more money on its opening day than popular stocks like Shopify and Lightspeed. Since then, Nuvei stock seemed destined for greatness as it traded upwards for the next year. However, in late 2021, the company was hit by a short report which plummeted the stock. Analysts seemed to disagree with the short report, but the current economic conditions haven’t allowed Nuvei stock to recover.

This is an outstanding company offering investors an opportunity to buy shares at an attractive discount.

This stock has been a steady outperformer

Investors should also consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This company’s business isn’t as flashy as the other two stocks mentioned in this article. Simply put, it acquires vertical market software companies and helps those businesses become exceptional. This strategy relies on a formula that has worked very well for Constellation Software over the years.

Since its IPO, few stocks have been able to keep up with Constellation Software’s performance. It has gained more than 10,600% since May 2006. That represents a CAGR of nearly 34%. With company founder Mark Leonard still serving as president, investors should remain confident in this stock’s ability to outperform the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Growth Stock You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock is trading at a massive discount compared to all-time highs allowing investors to buy shares at a lower…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Started July With a Bang

| Jitendra Parashar

I find BlackBerry stock highly undervalued, given its fast-growing footprint in the automotive sector and improving financial growth trends.

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Rose Nearly 15% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

While macro events could keep Shopify stock volatile in the near term, it still looks highly undervalued based on its…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech ETFs to Buy the Dip With

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks might be trading at better valuations after the recent correction.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

Got $500? Turn it Into $1,000 With These Under-$10 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks could very well double your money in the next year to come, thanks to dropping prices…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Plan to Invest for 3-5 Years? Earn Solid Returns With These Cheap Growth Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks have solid growth potential and could deliver superior returns for patient investors.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Money: Opt for Selective Buying and Accumulate 2 Oversold Stocks  

| Sneha Nahata

Selectively buying high-growth stocks on correction and holding them in your TFSA could generate solid tax-free gains in the long…

Read more »