Home » Investing » Why I’m Buying Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) Stock Today

Why I’m Buying Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) Stock Today

Canadian investors should consider snatching up Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) stock for its value and dividend right now.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-based company that provides senior living and long-term-care (LTC) services in Canada. Canada’s population is rapidly aging to the point where seniors will make up more than a quarter of the total population before the midpoint of this century. In theory, that makes companies like Sienna Senior Living a very enticing investment target. Today, I want to discuss whether this stock is worth snatching up in a turbulent market. Let’s jump in.

How has the stock fared in this market correction?

Shares of Sienna have dropped 14% in 2022 as of close on July 8. The stock is down 22% in the year-over-year period. Canadian stocks have battled volatility since the end of April. The Bank of Canada (BoC) has its sights set on yet another interest rate hike, which could bring about more turbulence. Now could be a great time to snatch up this dividend stock on the dip.

Should you be encouraged by Sienna Senior Living’s recent earnings?

The company released its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 12. Sienna delivered average same property occupancy growth of 90 basis points (bps) to 85.5%. Meanwhile, it posted move-in and rent deposit increases of 58% and 51%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Its LTC same-property occupancy rose by 550 bps from the prior year to 87%.

Investors should be encouraged by its expansion efforts in the first quarter of 2022. It announced that it would move forward with a previously announced acquisition for a 50% ownership interest in 11 private-pay retirement residences in Ontario and Saskatchewan. Meanwhile, it moved forward with a $26 million acquisition of Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario and a $72 million joint venture acquisition of The Village at Stonebridge in Saskatoon. Better yet, it has received approvals for more than $600 million in LTC redevelopment going forward.

On the financial front, Sienna posted revenue growth of 8.1% to $174 million. Meanwhile, net operating income (NOI) excluding net pandemic expenses increased 1.9% to $33.9 million. EBITDA was reported at $47.9 million — up from $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, net income climbed $15.9 million year over year to $26.0 million. This was largely due to a significant pre-tax gain on the sale of two properties.

Sienna Senior Living: Is it a buy right now?

Sienna also provided outlook for the rest of 2022 in its first-quarter report. It projects improved occupancy in its retirement portfolio. Moreover, the company anticipates that LTC demand will move to meet its reinstated targets, as the pandemic no longer serves to limit its growth.

Shares of Sienna last possessed a price-to-earnings ratio of 24. That puts the stock in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. This dividend stock currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share. That represents a monster 7.1% yield. I’m looking to snatch up Sienna, as it is positioned for improved earnings in the quarters to come. Better yet, it boasts solid value and a meaty dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to open lower today amid a selloff across the commodity markets and bearish movement in key…

Read more »

Index funds
Investing

Want to Invest? Scared of Risk? Consider Index Funds

| Andrew Button

If you are worried about stock market risk, consider index funds like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC). They…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three beaten-down growth stocks are buying opportunities, as all of them could deliver explosive returns from the eventual turnaround.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Are Any Cryptocurrencies Worth a Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

With major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin down over 50% this year, are any of these assets worth a…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

Why This Utility Stock Will Thrive During a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

With the potential for a recession next year consistently looking more likely, here's why a utility stock like Fortis is…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

Got $500? Turn it Into $1,000 With These Under-$10 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks could very well double your money in the next year to come, thanks to dropping prices…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Pension: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy for RRSP portfolios focused on high total returns.

Read more »