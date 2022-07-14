Home » Investing » 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Add Today

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Add Today

Investors should target inflation-resistant stocks like Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) and others in this uncertain climate.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Bank of Canada (BoC) stunned onlookers to kick off this week when it elected to hike the benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point. That brings the benchmark rate to a total of 2.5%. Policymakers are working feverishly to combat the inflation rate that is squeezing Canadian consumers. However, it remains to be seen whether these policy moves will have the desired impact in the near term.

Today, I want to look at three inflation-resistant stocks that are worth snatching up in this climate.

Grocery retailers are set to see more price increases in the weeks ahead

Canadian food prices were geared up for growth coming into 2022. However, the pace of inflation has outshot those initial projections. Unfortunately, consumers do not have any respite to look forward to. Canadian food suppliers have recently warned that further food price increases are on the horizon. That should spur investors to snatch up inflation-resistant grocery retail stocks like Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A).

This top grocery retailer owns and operates brands like IGA, Farm Boy, and Sobeys. Its shares have climbed 4.6% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on July 14. The stock is up 1.3% from the prior year. Empire is still trading in favourable value territory with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, which represents a 1.6% yield.

Inflation is spurring a flight to Dollarama and its peers

It is no secret that price inflation has put significant pressure on the everyday consumer. Canadians have been forced to absorb hits on essentials like food and gas. Dollar stores rose in prominence beyond a niche offering after the Great Recession. There is evidence that they are again gaining traction in this inflationary climate. That should pique investor interest in Dollarama (TSX:DOL), Canada’s top dollar store chain.

Shares of this inflation-resistant stock have climbed 21% in 2022 at the time of this writing. The stock is up 34% from the prior year. It unveiled its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on June 8. Dollarama posted sales growth of 12% to $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, comparable-store sales increased 7.3% from the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 32% from the prior year to $0.49.

One more inflation-resistant stock to target right now

Gas prices have been the most significant inflation driver in recent months. Oil and gas prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the sector has softened in response to recession fears.

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Its shares have increased 12% so far in 2022. The stock is up 49% year over year.

In Q1 2022, Imperial Oil delivered its highest first-quarter net income in over three decades. It also posted its highest-ever first-quarter cash flow of $1.91 billion. This inflation-resistant stock still possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 11. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, which represents a 2.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: It’s Time to Buy These Value Stocks for Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

The stock market dipped 2%, as the Bank of Canada hiked its interest rate by 100 basis points. It’s time…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

6 Energy Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks continue to offer crazy value for investors, but it depends on what you're looking for. So, be careful.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

Stocks for New Investors: 3 of the Best ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're new to investing or just looking to take advantage of the selloff and buy the dip, here are…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: These 3 Stocks Are Worth Holding Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Hold these three stocks in your portfolio today!

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks New Investors Can Completely Trust

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks managed to climb in this bear market, but don't let that scare you off from buying…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Recent Developments in the Cryptocurrency Space to Watch Out for

| Aditya Raghunath

While cryptocurrencies are under the pump, recent developments indicate innovation continues to thrive amid falling prices.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy With P/E Ratios Under 10

| Daniel Da Costa

As markets continue to selloff here are three of the cheapest and best Canadian stocks that you can buy today.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

2 TSX Stocks Under $20 That Could Soar

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) are great long-term buys for those willing to give the TSX stocks a bit…

Read more »