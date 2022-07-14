Home » Investing » Passive-Income Investing: How to Churn Out Over $460/Month TAX FREE!

Passive-Income Investing: How to Churn Out Over $460/Month TAX FREE!

Canadians should look to churn out big passive income with stocks like Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) in the middle of July.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has developed into the most popular registered account, largely due to its potential as a growth vehicle. However, it is also underrated as a passive-income generator. When you snatch up the right dividend stocks in your TFSA, you can count on consistent income that will be 100% tax free. That is worth getting excited about. Today, I want to discuss how you can generate over $450/month in tax-free passive income going forward. In our hypothetical, we will be using all the cumulative contribution room in our TFSA. Let’s dive in.

This energy stock provides a big punch for your passive-income portfolio

Energy stocks had a fantastic first half in 2022, bolstering the energy-heavy Canadian markets. However, oil and gas prices have softened since the beginning of the summer. That does not mean investors should turn from equities like Keyera (TSX:KEY). This energy stock can be a great source of passive income going forward.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $257 million in the first quarter of 2022 — up from $225 million in the previous year. Net earnings rose to $114 million compared to $86 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Keyera closed at $29.57 per share on July 13. In our hypothetical, we will look to snatch up 920 shares of Keyera at this share price for a total of $27,204. The stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share. That represents a tasty 6.4% yield. This investment will let us generate monthly passive income of $147.20 in the months to come.

Here’s another dividend stock to stash in your TFSA

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) is a Toronto-based company that is engaged in the energy-distribution business. Its shares have dropped 14% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 26% year over year.

In Q1 2022, the company delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% to $250 million. It bolstered its adjusted EBITDA guidance range in response to this positive report.

This dividend stock closed at $11.25 per share on July 13. We have the room to snatch up 2,410 shares of Superior Plus for a total purchase price of $27,112. This stock currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share, representing a 6.4% yield. That means we can churn out monthly passive income of $144.60 going forward.

One more energy stock to round out your passive-income generation

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is the third dividend stock I’d look to stash to build your passive-income portfolio. This Calgary-based oil and gas royalty company is focused on generating consistent income for its shareholders. Shares of Freehold have increased marginally in 2022.

This stock closed at $12.56 on July 13. We can buy 2,160 shares of Freehold for a total purchase price of $27,129. Freehold offers a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. That represents a monster 7.6% yield. We can now generate monthly passive income of $172.80.

Conclusion

These investments will allow us to generate tax-free passive income of $464.80 on a monthly basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD., KEYERA CORP, and SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

These 3 Growth Stocks Look Attractive Amid the Recent Pullback

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks look attractive to long-term investors.

Read more »

think thought consider
Investing

3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation if the Correction Worsens

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks are some of the best companies in Canada and some of the best to buy…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Are Canadian Energy Stocks Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks look cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

Economist: A Small Window to Ease Rate Hikes Is Open

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An economist believes the Bank of Canada has a small window to ease rate hikes before pushing Canada to a…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Add Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should target inflation-resistant stocks like Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) and others in this uncertain climate.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: It’s Time to Buy These Value Stocks for Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

The stock market dipped 2%, as the Bank of Canada hiked its interest rate by 100 basis points. It’s time…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

6 Energy Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks continue to offer crazy value for investors, but it depends on what you're looking for. So, be careful.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

Stocks for New Investors: 3 of the Best ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're new to investing or just looking to take advantage of the selloff and buy the dip, here are…

Read more »