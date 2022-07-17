Home » Investing » Beginners: 2 Dividend Growers I’d Pounce on Before a Relief Rally

Beginners: 2 Dividend Growers I’d Pounce on Before a Relief Rally

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a top dividend grower that may be a top pick-up heading into a potential recession.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Beginner investors may be a bit rattled after the first-half volatility storm. However, it’s a good idea to resist the urge to sell and act on emotion. Indeed, it would feel great to rid your portfolio of certain securities that weighed down your TFSA or RRSP most during the first half.

By doing so, you may be leaving yourself (partially) on the sidelines once the market finally does bottom and is ready to move higher again. Naturally, one may assume that markets will bottom once all the recession chatter dies down. However, by the time we are in a recession, the market may already be focused on the ensuing recovery. That’s the nature of markets. It’s looking ahead by anywhere from a year to 18 months, not to the present or the past. That’s why timing the markets is a dangerous game if you’re unable to tell the future!

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two solid dividend growers that could power the next relief rally once the market is ready to start being productive again.

At writing, many stocks seem like babies thrown out wither the bathwater. Though you’ll do well with many beaten-down dividend-growth stocks, I’d argue that quality names with proven track records are the names to put atop one’s personal shopping list.

Currently, I’m a fan of CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY).

CN Rail

CN Rail is one of the most robust dividend growers in Canada. The stock may be in for a further slip, as Canada looks to fall into a recession. Even if the coming downturn proves more severe, I’d argue that CN Rail has more than what it takes to weather the storm and continue raising the bar on its payout. CN Rail bounces back from market plunges quite quickly. Despite its sensitivity to the state of the economy, many investors know that CN Rail always manages to get back on its feet.

The coming recession will be no different. I think CNR stock is a relative bargain at just 21 times trailing earnings, with its more than 2%-yielding dividend, which is likely to grow more than 10% annually moving forward. Sure, a 2% yield isn’t exciting. However, every year of dividend growth will allow investors to get a generous raise annually.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is another large-cap Canadian stock that can never be held down for too long a duration. As loan growth slows, Royal and the broader Big Six could be in for more turbulent times. Still, higher interest rates and a more abrupt recovery could bode well for quality bank stocks here.

At writing, I think Royal is one of the best buys of the batch. It’s at the top of the TSX for a reason. As management braces for a “moderate and short-lived” recession, the stock is unlikely to get slammed as it did during the 2008 stock market crash.

The stock trades at 11.14 times trailing earnings, with a 4% dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investing can be super simple by buying all-weather dividend stocks like TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) on dips and holding forever.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors focused on passive income can now get 6% dividend yields from high-quality TSX stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Passive-Income Stocks You Need to Make a Fortune

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two passive-income stocks won't just give you wealth now but for life, thanks to these two solid industries.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently pay you cash and generate inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a Recession

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The odds of a recession are up, which should spur investors to buy dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Invest $1,000 During a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession fears should make investors more cautious. Safe stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.U) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore Today

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these cheap Canadian stocks for substantial capital gains when markets recover.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Read more »