Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Looking for elevated dividend income from the TSX stock correction? Here are three relatively safe stocks with high dividend yields!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When the TSX Index is in turmoil, Canadian investors can find shelter in dividend stocks. The stock market can be very volatile, but at the very least, you can collect a regular dividend income returns.

Be cautious with high dividend yields

While high dividend yielding stocks can be attractive, you must be very selective. Often a high dividend yield means there are higher risks facing a business. It can also be a sign that the company’s dividend is not sustainable or could eventually be cut. Consequently, the market demands a higher dividend premium for the elevated potential risk.

Fortunately, from time to time, the market gets it completely wrong. It could just be that the business is misunderstood or that risks facing the business are not as real as anticipated. Sometimes, it can just be the stock market pulling back all stocks, with no actual relationship to the dividend being challenged.

You do need to be cautious with high dividend stocks. However, periodically market corrections can present opportunities to buy stocks with elevated dividends at attractive prices. Here are three TSX dividend stock with high yields to consider today.

A healthcare REIT with dividend yield over 6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is an interesting real estate stock singularly focused on medical and healthcare-related properties. It owns high-quality hospital, medical office, and life science properties across Canada, Brazil, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and, recently, the United States.

Healthcare is an essential service across the world. As a result, the REIT has long-term leases, high-quality tenants, and high 97% occupancy. 80% of its leases are indexed to inflation, so it should see a strong year of rental revenue growth in 2022.

This affords it to pay its attractive $0.0667 per unit monthly distribution. At today’s price of $12.41, that equals a 6.5% distribution yield. Put $20,000 into this stock, and you’d earn $108.33 monthly!

A pipeline stock with a 6% dividend

Another attractive stock for high dividends is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). After a nearly 10% decline recently, this stock is yielding a 6.37% dividend. Every quarter, it pays a $0.86 per share dividend. If you put $20,000 into Enbridge, you would earn $318.50 every quarter or $106.16 averaged monthly.

Enbridge is a nice way to get energy exposure without direct commodity pricing risk. As one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure businesses, it stands to benefit from elevated energy demand globally.

One concern to monitor is that Enbridge does have a lot of debt. With interest rates rising, that could impact its ability to finance future projects and grow its dividend. This is not immediately worrisome, but it’s something to monitor, nonetheless.

A safe telecom stock with an outsized yield

If you are simply looking for dividend returns, then BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a stock with an elevated yield. To be clear, this stock does not have a lot of growth. As Canada’s largest telecommunications provider, it is an entrenched stalwart in the industry. This company is not going away anytime soon.

As it broadly invests in 5G and fibre optic infrastructure, investors can expect modest mid-single-digit earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. It has grown its dividend rate by about 5% a year over the past decade.

Today, it yields 5.75% and pays a $0.92 quarterly dividend. $20,000 invested in this dividend stock would earn $287.50 a quarter, or $95.83 averaged monthly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top REIT to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a substantial margin, but there might be a way to benefit from the…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks with great dividends look cheap to buy today for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividend-Growth Streaks of 10 Years or More

| Daniel Da Costa

In this highly uncertain environment, here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold with confidence.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP): A Hidden Growth Stock to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) stock could be an excellent investment to consider for long-term investors.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: 4 Steps to Take

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Early retirement is a dream to many, but achievable to a few who are taking steps to make it happen.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Value investors finally have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for their retirement portfolios.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Less Than $20 a Share

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower-priced Canadian stocks such as Absolute Software can help investors derive outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investing can be super simple by buying all-weather dividend stocks like TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) on dips and holding forever.

Read more »