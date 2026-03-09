Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Down more than 25% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock is a top buy for your TFSA in 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit is $7,000, but savvy investors can effectively double that by building a portfolio that generates equivalent tax-free income or gains.
  • At a 4% yield, you need roughly $175,000 invested to produce $7,000 annually — but dividend growth and compounding can get you there faster than most investors think.
  • Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is one stock that combines dividend growth, diversified earnings, and powerful long-term tailwinds — making it a strong candidate for TFSA portfolios aimed at building serious wealth.

Most Canadians treat the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a savings jar. However, you can own a variety of qualified investments in the registered account, which include stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds.

The real power of the TFSA lies in what your portfolio generates inside it. The 2026 TFSA contribution limit sits at $7,000. But if your investments produce $7,000 in annual income or gains on their own, you’ve effectively doubled the value of your yearly contribution without adding a single dollar from your paycheque.

That’s the goal: turn your TFSA into a machine that runs itself. This strategy is ripe for Canadians with a sizeable risk appetite and long-term investment horizon. And when done right, the compounding inside a TFSA quietly turns steady contributions into serious, long-term wealth.

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Own quality dividend stocks in the TFSA

A Canadian who has been eligible to contribute since the TFSA launched in 2009 could have a maximum contribution limit of $109,000 in 2026. Invest that entire amount at a yield of just over 6.4%, and the portfolio throws off $7,000 in tax-free income annually, matching the annual contribution without touching a cent of new savings.

For everyone else working their way there, the math still holds up. At a 4% yield, you’d need about $175,000 invested to generate $7,000 per year.

The key is to combine an attractive and growing yield with long-term capital gains. It’s essential to identify quality companies that offer investors a sustainable dividend payout.

You need to look for companies with sustainable payout ratios, durable earnings growth, strong balance sheets, and proven histories of raising their dividends.

Why the TSX stock belongs in your TFSA

Few stocks check those boxes as convincingly as Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

BAM just wrapped up one of its strongest years on record.

  • Fee-related earnings (FRE) hit US$3 billion in 2025, up 22% from the prior year.
  • Distributable earnings reached US$2.7 billion, a 14% increase.
  • And fee-bearing capital crossed $600 billion.

The company’s board just approved a 15% dividend increase, bringing the quarterly payout to roughly US$0.50 per share, or about US$2.01 annualized, indicating a yield of over 4%. That’s a meaningful raise for a stock that has consistently rewarded long-term shareholders.

BAM’s business spans infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, real estate, and credit — spread across more than 2,500 institutional clients globally.

No single segment generates more than one-third of fee revenue. That diversification is the kind of built-in resilience a TFSA investor should want.

The long-term tailwinds are hard to ignore. The Canadian dividend stock has planted itself squarely in the middle of the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. It has secured data centre and power investments alongside sovereign and hyperscaler clients across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

CEO Connor Teskey emphasized that demand for AI infrastructure is “a multitrillion-dollar capital formation cycle” expected to last 15 years or more.

BAM already manages assets that power the backbone of the global economy, and AI is just the next layer.

Analysts tracking BAM stock forecast adjusted earnings to grow from $1.65 per share in 2025 to $2.86 per share in 2030.

If BAM stock is priced at 24.6 times forward earnings, which is similar to its current multiple, it could gain 50% over the next four years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 70%.

Build a TFSA that generates its own contribution

BAM alone won’t get you to $7,000 in annual income, and diversification still matters. Pair BAM with dividend growers across banking, utilities, energy, and other infrastructure plays to lower portfolio risk.

The goal is a portfolio that produces resilient, growing income that compounds quietly in the background. The TFSA rules haven’t changed. But how you use the space inside them can make all the difference.

Start with quality. Stay patient. And let compounding do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Generate $4,360 in Annual Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can boost yield while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Build a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turn $25,000 into monthly passive income! Discover how a single TSX ETF, a TFSA, and a DRIP can build a…

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Passive Income? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yield 9% and Can Back It Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields look scary until you separate “cash flow coverage” from “headline yield,” and these two TSX names show both…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks to Buy Right This Moment

| Adam Othman

Protect your investment capital by adding these three TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Nurse uses stethoscope to listen to a girl's heartbeat
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid fundamentals, stronger balance sheets, and healthy growth prospects, these two REITs would be excellent additions to your…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $56.50 in Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock has a proven history of paying a consistent monthly dividend distribution and offers a high and…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.8% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your financial growth with a TFSA. Explore strategies to use your TFSA for tax-free withdrawals.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Could This $20 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX dividend stock that offers significant upside potential in March 2026.

Read more »