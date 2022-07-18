Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Dye & Durham Stock Plunged 16% Last Week

Why Dye & Durham Stock Plunged 16% Last Week

DND stock looks attractive for long-term investors after it has fallen by 60% in 2022 so far.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

What happened?

Shares of Dye & Durham (TSX: DND) tanked by about 16% to $17.97 per share last week to post its biggest weekly losses since the first week of May. With this, DND stock underperformed the broader market by a wide margin, as the TSX Composite Index ended the week with a 3.3% decline. The latest round of heavy selling in the stock has extended its year-to-date losses to a massive 60%.

So what?

Last week’s sharp selloff in Dye & Durham stock came after a Bloomberg report claimed that the Canadian software company is considering walking away from the Link Administration Holdings acquisition deal, citing people familiar with the matter. Link Group is a Sydney-based software firm that primarily provides record-keeping technology and information solutions to the superannuation administration industry. The Australian Securities Exchange-listed Link Group currently has a market cap of about AU$2 billion.

Dye & Durham originally announced the agreement to acquire Link Group in December last year in a deal worth $3.2 billion, reflecting a 15% premium over Link’s then share price. However, Link’s shares have seen nearly 17% value erosion since then. Following this, Dye & Durham reduced its proposal from a cash consideration of AU$5.50 per Link’s share to AU$4.30 per share in June.

The Canadian software company expected this acquisition to help it expand its global footprint and customer base in business-to-business software and information service solutions segments. That’s why investors might be reacting negatively to the possibility of it walking away from the deal, triggering a selloff in DND stock.

Now what?

While the speculations about Dye & Durham walking away from the Link Group acquisition deal might keep its stock volatile in the near term, I still find really attractive for long-term investors — especially when it’s down 60% year to date. In its fiscal year 2022 (ended in June), analysts expect its total sales to more than double on a year-over-year basis to around $482 million with the help of consistently growing demand for its cloud-based software solutions. Given that, investors may want to take advantage of the recent selloff in DND stock to buy this amazing growth stock at a big bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 High-Growth Tech Stocks That I’ll Be Watching This Earnings Season

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With earnings season around the corner, I’ve got these two beaten-down growth stocks at the top of my watch list.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 3 Years?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying Shopify stock? Here’s where I think it could be in three years!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

None of the 3 Rising Growth Stocks Are Tech Giants 

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend-paying growth stocks are rising and showing more resiliency than the acknowledged giants in the slumping technology sector.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have solid growth prospects and no major risks.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks Investors Should Jump on Fast!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap growth stocks won’t be down for long. In fact, each offers incredible long-term returns. But only if you…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks That Could Soar

| Robin Brown

This market downturn won't last forever. In the meantime, here are three top high-growth TSX stocks set to soar in…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: The Best 1 to Buy in 2022

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Sierra Wireless is a top growth stock that's growing revenue by 60% and trading at very attractive and undervalued valuations

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Want to Beat the TSX? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This stock has ample growth catalysts that could help generate index-beating returns.

Read more »