Home » Investing » 1 Supercharged Tech Stock Down 74% That Could Help Beginners Make Millions

1 Supercharged Tech Stock Down 74% That Could Help Beginners Make Millions

Some fundamentally strong tech stocks seem to have started a silent recovery in July, outperforming the broader market by a wide margin.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian stock market is continuing to struggle in July. After crawling up by nearly 1% in the first week of the month, the TSX Composite Index tanked by well more than 3% last week. Concerns about a possible recession continue to take a toll on investors’ sentiments. In addition, easing commodity prices have pressurized the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark further.

Why beginners should consider buying tech stocks right now

Technology has been one of the worst-performing sectors on the stock market this year so far. In the first quarter, rising geopolitical tensions, continued supply chain disruptions, and fears about some high-flying stocks being overvalued triggered a crash in tech shares. This selloff extended the second quarter as inflationary pressures and rising interest rates led to a market-wide selloff, also pressuring tech stocks.

Nonetheless, some fundamentally strong tech stocks have silently started recovering in July. While they’re outperforming the broader market by a wide margin this month, they still trade with massive year-to-date losses. That’s why it could be the right time for beginners to jump into the market and start their stock investing journey by buying some quality growth stocks now. Doing so could help new investors multiply their savings fast and even make millions in the long run.

One supercharged tech stock for beginners to buy now

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is the top Canadian tech stock that market beginners can consider buying right now. While it continues to be one of the worst-performing stocks on the TSX Composite benchmark with its nearly 74% year-to-date losses, it has risen by more than 13% in July so far to $44.23 per share. By comparison, the TSX benchmark was trading with a minor 0.4% month-to-date gain at the time of writing.

Before 2022, Shopify stock consistently inched up in the previous six years. Notably, between 2016 to 2021, the stock yielded an eye-popping 4,792% positive return for investors. In other words, if you’d invested $30,000 in SHOP stock at the start of 2016, it would have turned into $1,467,600 at the end of 2021. By comparison, if you’d invested $30,000 in the TSX Composite benchmark at the end of 2016, your invested money would have grown into only around $48,900 by the end of 2021.

Why new investors should consider buying it now

During the COVID phase, Shopify’s sales growth suddenly jumped as restrictions on physical activity accelerated the digital commerce trends, boosting demand for its easy-to-use e-commerce offerings. Bears may try to justify SHOP stock’s massive year-to-date losses by pointing to its slowing sales growth in 2022. However, I find this argument worthless, as this temporary sales growth slowdown was expected, and no logical person would expect the pandemic-driven spike in demand to last forever. Moreover, the Canadian tech company is still expected to report solid double-digit sales growth in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Moreover, Shopify’s fast-growing customer base and consistently expanding innovative services portfolio, including its recently announced features like Twitter Shopping and Local Inventory on Google, could help accelerate its financial growth further in the coming years. Given that, new investors may consider buying now it before it’s too late.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Twitter. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to hold in your portfolio over the next decade? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

Double Your TFSA Cash With These Cheap TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks have strong growth potential and could deliver multi-fold returns to patient investors.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this TSX stock could make you a millionaire in the long run if you buy it amid the…

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Tech Stocks

Why Did Dye & Durham (DND) Stock Fall 15% in a Week?

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock fell 15% in a week. What caused this downturn, and should you buy this stock…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Soared 17% or More in 30 Days

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The rallies of three growth stocks in 30 days indicate building momentum that could lead to a breakout.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD): Worth Another Look?

| Andrew Button

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock has taken a beating this year.

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market’s recent selloff is no reason to be on the sidelines. Here are two top TSX stocks to put…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Facing Stiff Competition: Should Long-Term Investors Be Worried?

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could come under even greater pressure, as another giant in the e-commerce space ramps up its logistics efforts.

Read more »