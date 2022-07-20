Home » Investing » Why Canopy Growth Stock Climbed as Much as 20% on Monday

Why Canopy Growth Stock Climbed as Much as 20% on Monday

A glimmer of hope from the U.S. Congress may lead to renewed interest in marijuana investing.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cannabis stocks have fallen.
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock rose as much as 20% on Monday after more news regarding legalization from the United States Congress. However, the gains shrunk back slightly after the company made an announcement about an exchange transaction on Tuesday morning.

What happened

Canopy Growth stock climbed Monday on news that Congress could consider cannabis legalization very soon. While federal legalization remains unlikely in the near future, some good news could rally the entire sector.

What once seemed to be a dying industry even had short sellers losing interest. The industry has US$632 million in short interest, down from US$3.2 billion in May 2021. But with Congress meeting soon, there is a glimmer of hope that may lead to renewed interest in the industry.

So what?

Does this mean Canopy Growth stock will climb yet again? Not exactly. Shares of the company reached all-time highs of about $70 back in 2018, and those prices aren’t likely to come back any time soon. However, the stock may also have bottomed out, creating a scenario in which they could climb and fall over the next while.

At the very least, this means short interest is falling, resulting in a less volatile situation than before. And Canopy Growth stock and others could climb again as Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana.

Now what

News has boosted stock prices for now, but this might not last long. The bill isn’t likely to pass. It needs 60 votes and faces tough odds once it reaches Senate Republicans. But it still gets the industry chatting again, and there is talk of other legislation that could be approved in the next few months.

Furthermore, experts predict legalization will eventually happen. When it does, Canopy Growth could become the largest marijuana producer in the world. For now, however, shares have fallen back slightly as the company announced the closure of an exchange transaction on Tuesday.

The cannabis company said it acquired and cancelled $263 million in outstanding notes. This was meant to deleverage its balance sheet and “preserve cash, and reduce interest payments” according to the company’s chief financial officer. However, the company didn’t exactly get a great price for the cancellation payment.

Foolish takeaway

So what does all of this mean for Motley Fool investors? There are some investors selling shares and taking profit while shares are up, but I wouldn’t recommend this. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend this when considering the market as a whole.

Shares are at their lowest not just for Canopy Growth stock, but the market in general. It’s simply not a good time to sell. The market trends upwards for those who are willing to wait. And frankly, everyone should be willing to wait at least a year before making any decisions about the current market.

With Canopy Growth stock, hopefully you got in as a long-term investment. Sure, growth is nice, but it’s been proven time and again that you get the most from companies you’re willing to hold for decades. 20 years from now, Canopy Growth stock will be up and legalization will have happened. And if you’ve sold, you’ll be looking back at your younger self and shaking your head.

As of this writing, shares of Canopy Growth stock are down 70% year-to-date, and up about 11% in the past week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canopy Growth. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

A continued selloff in metals prices is likely to pressure the commodity-heavy TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

With the Cannabis Industry Trading Ultra-Cheap, Organigram Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy!

| Daniel Da Costa

After selling off for years, Organigram stock now offers tonnes of value and is easily one of the best cannabis…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: The Only Cannabis Stock to Consider Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The cannabis stock industry remains an incredibly high risk one, but Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) stock provides the best opportunity for…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Should You Stay Away From HEXO Stock?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

HEXO (TSX:HEXO)(NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is on a downward spiral, and there is little hope it is going to recover soon.

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Why Did Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Plunge 75% in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A prominent cannabis stock has plunged by 75% in 2022, as the company’s losses continue to mount in the face…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Fire & Flower: A Small Pot Stock Poised for Strong Growth

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Fire & Flower is a cannabis retailer well-positioned for growth thanks to its digital and delivery initiatives.

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Is Sinking This Week

| Adam Othman

Starting another round of capital raising has hurt investor sentiments, and the Canadian cannabis giant’s performance on the stock market…

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) Stock Plunged 19% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) stock has plunged after the release of its final fiscal 2022 results.

Read more »