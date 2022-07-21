Home » Investing » CN Railway (TSX:CNR) Stock: Buy the Dip?

CN Railway (TSX:CNR) Stock: Buy the Dip?

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock is falling this year. Should you buy the dip?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
railroad with nature background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is one of Canada’s most popular stocks. It is widely held by billionaires, both through hedge funds and in their individual accounts, and is well known in the U.S. as well as Canada. Rail stocks became popular after Warren Buffett bought BNSF back in 2009. The deal alerted investors to the fact that the rail industry, despite its “old-school” image, still produced solid cash flows.

Today, the picture is not looking as good. CN Railway is down 5.7% for the year, which is not as bad as the TSX Index but still not a great showing. Compared to oil and gas stocks, CNR is really suffering. In this article, I’ll look into some reasons why CN rail stock is experiencing weakness, and what they mean for investors.

Why CN Railway stock is falling

CN Railway is falling this year mainly due to weakness in the broader sector. Shipping rates are falling this year, which is dimming sentiment toward transportation stocks. CN’s own performance has been reasonably good. In the most recent quarter, CNR boasted

  • 6% revenue growth
  • 38% diluted EPS growth
  • 24% free cash flow growth
  • 11% operating cash flow growth

That’s pretty solid growth. Of course, the last 12 months includes two 2021 quarters, which means there’s still some 2020 weakness in the base period. However, CNR’s most recent quarter was a beat on revenue, with positive revenue growth. So, it’s not like there’s no growth happening.

Is the dip buyable?

Having looked at CNR’s growth and some industry factors, it’s time to ask if this dip is buyable.

If your universe of alternatives consists mainly of stocks, I’d say, yes, it is. I used to own CNR stock, I only sold it to finance other stock purchases. I still believe it’s a good value. CNR is relatively expensive compared to some other traditional industry stocks, but it’s also very stable and dependable.

Shipping is one of the most vital services on earth, and rail is the most cost-effective way to ship goods over land. CNR is better than your average rail company, because it has a massive three-coast network that most of its competitors just can’t touch. So, when you invest in CNR, you’re investing in a company that will likely grow and improve for as long as the economy does.

This year, the macro economy is a headwind, as the U.S. is recording negative real GDP growth. Canada still has positive growth, but CNR does a lot of business in the U.S., so it may be affected by the likely recession occurring there.

Worth noting: CNR pays a dividend, which goes higher the lower the stock prices goes. Right now, the yield isn’t very high, but it could go higher if you buy on future weakness.

Foolish takeaway

Looking at all of the relevant factors, we can conclude that CNR is a reasonably good value. It’s not the kind of stock that’s going to make you rich overnight, but it’s a very stable, dependable company that grows with the economy. If the U.S. enters a recession, then CN Railway might encounter some short-term weakness. Over the long run, though, it looks good.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Altcoins to Buy in August 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two altcoins I think have a chance to outperform in the months to come.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices across the board could drive TSX energy and mining shares lower at the open today.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Investors: Turn Your $81,500 Into $250,000 by 2030

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and attractive valuations, these three Canadian stocks could be an excellent addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock Climbed as Much as 20% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A glimmer of hope from the U.S. Congress may lead to renewed interest in marijuana investing.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX ETFs That Can Give You Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Beginners can reduce overall market income and earn generous passive income every month from 3 dividend-paying ETFs.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rally

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks seem to have bottomed out in mid-June. It’s time to buy growth stocks before they rally further.

Read more »

stock market
Top TSX Stocks

Fire Sale: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Trading More Than 50% off Their Highs

| Daniel Da Costa

While there are certainly tonnes of stocks trading cheaply, here are three of the best no-brainer Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA if the Selloff Continues

| Daniel Da Costa

Although these two stocks aren't that cheap yet, if the market continues to sell off, they're two of the best…

Read more »