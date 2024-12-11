8.7% Dividend Yield: Is KP Tissue Stock a Good Buy?

This top TSX stock is certainly one to consider for that dividend yield, but is that dividend safe given the numbers?

KP Tissue (TSX:KPT) might catch the eye of dividend investors with its impressive 8.7% dividend yield. Yet there’s more to the story than just that high number. To understand whether KPT is a good buy, let’s explore its recent earnings, past performance, and future outlook, as well as the risks and rewards of such an investment.

The numbers

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, KP Tissue showed solid growth, with revenue increasing by 10.1% year over year to $521.1 million. This was largely driven by higher sales volumes and favourable pricing initiatives, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain a strong foothold in its market. However, the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) took a hit. A key measure of profitability, it decreased by $6.7 million year over year, bringing the margin down to 12.6% from 15.3% the prior year. Rising costs, particularly for pulp and freight, were significant contributors to this squeeze in margins.

On the income side, KP Tissue reported a net income of $18 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, an increase of $5.1 million compared to the same quarter in 2023. This improvement is commendable. Yet the company’s financial health remains a mixed bag. Its cash position fell by $16 million in Q3, and net debt increased by $4.5 million. With a leverage ratio rising to 4.1 times EBITDA, the TSX stock is operating with heightened financial risk. While KP Tissue has taken steps to improve liquidity, investors should remain mindful of its rising debt levels.

Market sentiment around KP Tissue is cautious, reflected in its stock performance and analyst ratings. The TSX stock has traded within a 52-week range of $7.99 to $9.41, indicating limited volatility with a beta of 0.37. While this can be comforting for risk-averse investors, the broader picture reveals concerns about sustainability. The TSX stock’s dividend payout ratio of 120% means it is paying out more in dividends than it earns. This raises red flags about the long-term feasibility of its high dividend yield unless earnings significantly improve.

Considerations

Looking at past performance, KP Tissue’s five-year average dividend yield of 7.18% shows consistency in offering income to shareholders. Yet, its recent quarterly earnings drop at 40.8% year-over-year raises questions about its ability to sustain such payouts. The TSX stock’s return on equity (ROE) of 8.58% is modest but not extraordinary. And it will need stronger profitability to bolster investor confidence.

The TSX stock’s strategic initiatives could provide some optimism. KP Tissue is moving forward with plans to expand its production capabilities, including a new tissue plant under consideration. This could enhance market share and operational efficiency, potentially driving higher revenues and profitability. However, the tissue market remains competitive, and rising input costs continue to present challenges. To succeed, the TSX stock will need to navigate these obstacles effectively while executing its growth strategies.

The stock’s current price of $8.28 as of writing is near the lower end of its 52-week range, suggesting limited upside unless the TSX stock delivers strong performance improvements. However, its defensive nature of low volatility and steady dividend payments might appeal to income-focused investors who are willing to accept some risk in exchange for a high yield.

Bottom line

For long-term investors, KP Tissue presents both opportunities and challenges. The high dividend yield is undeniably appealing, especially in today’s low-yield environment. Yet the underlying financials suggest caution. Investors should assess whether they believe in the company’s ability to overcome its margin pressures and debt challenges while maintaining its attractive payouts.

Ultimately, KP Tissue’s dividend yield might look like a golden opportunity, but it comes with strings attached. The TSX stock faces profitability and sustainability hurdles, making it a potentially risky choice for conservative investors. Those seeking income might consider diversifying their portfolios with more stable dividend payers. Those willing to take a chance on KP Tissue should monitor its earnings growth and operational developments closely.