Home » Investing » Suncor (TSX:SU): Is it Time to Invest in the Oil Stock?

Suncor (TSX:SU): Is it Time to Invest in the Oil Stock?

Suncor (TSX:SU) is considerably cheap, and it could be the right time to invest in its shares at current levels.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The entire stock market has had quite a ride in the last few years. Energy sector stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have been on a roller coaster, especially in the last few months. The global energy industry has been in a strange state of flux since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the compounding effects of several interest rate hikes.

Energy giants like Suncor stock are in a state of limbo right now. Some believe that the energy sector will see its performance on the stock market worsen due to the outlook of dwindling energy demand as prices rise. Others are confident that Suncor stock remains a good value buy for long-term investors.

Today, we will take a closer look at where the integrated energy company stock stands and whether it could make for a good investment to consider.

Suncor takes a major hit after oil sands plant accident

Employee safety is a major concern across all industries. Suncor’s recent announcement of a worker passing away just a few days before the company’s oil sands operations presentation on July 13 to update investors on production, reliability, safety plans, and performance came as a shock.

The incident occurred at the Base Plant Mine located north of Fort McMurray in Alberta. It was the second fatality at the site this year.

Such a massive tragedy has shaken investor confidence in the company. An Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigation is underway. Chief Executive Mark Little has taken responsibility for the deaths and resigned. He said the safety problems need to be addressed.

Suncor stock trades for $39.74 per share at writing, down by over 25% from its June 8, 2022, high. Suncor stock is up by almost 20% year to date, despite the recent-most decline. The latest pullback in its share prices could be attributed to a lack of investor faith in Canada’s third-largest oil producer. However, the downturn was most likely inevitable after its rapid rise.

Determining whether it could be a good investment at current levels depends on its valuation and the outlook for the energy industry.

Is it undervalued right now?

Suncor’s recent-most quarter saw a stellar performance by the company. Its upstream and downstream operations delivered strong results. The adjusted cash flow from its operations was $4 billion, almost twice the amount in the same period last year. Suncor trades for a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 9.17.

Additionally, Suncor stock’s earnings estimates are rising. It means that the oil stock appears attractive based on its current valuation, and it might be even more valuable than its multiples currently indicate.

What about the demand outlook?

Suncor’s share prices have seen many ups and downs in the last few years, much like crude oil prices. Crude oil prices are considerably higher than they were when 2020 began, but they have come down significantly from their recent most highs of $115 per barrel. Despite decreasing crude oil prices, Suncor stock’s share prices have been doing comparatively better than black gold’s prices.

Suncor’s financial performance has also been strong lately. The company has generated substantial cash flows, most of which it has returned to shareholders through a massive 12% dividend hike.

Suncor’s integrated structure has been a major reason for its stellar performance. Its upstream operations generate revenue through oil sands operations. It also generates significant revenue through its midstream business through refinery operations.

The supply issues have primarily been the reason for the oil industry’s weakness, but demand will not drop to devastating levels. OPEC expects demand to increase next year, despite limited production capacity.

Foolish takeaway

Suncor stock’s performance on the stock market has not been great due to several factors. However, its valuation appears to be attractive, and the outlook for the oil and gas industry remains strong. Its lower share prices have also inflated its dividend yield to 4.73%. It could be a good time to invest in its shares for potential capital gains and dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Top Energy Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and high dividend yields, these three energy stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? Consider This 6.39% Dividend Stock

| Adam Othman

Inflation has reached multi-decade highs, and things are going to get tougher in the coming months. Consider investing in this…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for a Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another top Canadian energy stock could be in for a bounce in the second half…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Massive Rate Hike – Time to Sell Oil?

| Andrew Button

The bank of Canada is raising interest rates. Are oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) still a good value?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Nuclear Is the Future – Should You Buy Uranium?

| Andrew Button

Nuclear energy is set to expand, and Uranium stocks like Fission Uranium Corporation (TSX:FCU) could benefit.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Energy Stocks

Investing in a Falling Market Is Hard But Important

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) may be the stock to buy in a falling market for investors concerned about this volatility.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy at $13.50 a Share?

| Daniel Da Costa

Freehold stock has been falling in value recently and now offers a dividend yield above 7%. But is the stock…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy on This News?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor just announced big news. Is it time to buy the stock?

Read more »