Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 22

Rebounding commodity prices could mean that TSX stocks open slightly higher today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian equities market continued to trade positively for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, marking its longest winning streak since May. Despite opening much lower from its previous day’s close, due mainly to easing oil prices, the commodity-heavy TSX Composite Index ended the day up 42 points at 19,063.

Notably, WTI crude oil futures prices fell by nearly 4% yesterday to settle well below the $100 a barrel mark — triggering a selloff in energy stocks. While shares of cannabis companies also dived sharply, other key sectors on the TSX benchmark like industrials, technology, and real estate posted handsome gains despite weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing numbers.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

  • Shares of Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) popped by nearly 12% Tuesday to $13.12 per share after it announced stronger-than-expected Q2 results. In the June quarter, this Canadian logistics services company’s total revenue rose by 67% year-over-year to a new record of $521.6 million. This was owing in part to new acquisitions and steady demand for its services. These factors, along with pricing increases, also drove Mullen Group’s Q2 adjusted earnings up by 87% from a year ago to $0.43 per share — crushing Street’s consensus estimate of just $0.24 per share. After yesterday’s sharp rally, Mullen stock now trades with 13% year-to-date gains.
  • Pan American Silver, Lithium Americas, and Shopify were also among the top performing TSX Composite components as they rose by nearly 5% each.
  • On the flip side, Cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis were the worst performing TSX stocks on July 21. They fell by more than 7% each after investors feared that the U.S. Senate might not pass the new marijuana legalization bill during the current session.
  • Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Barrick Gold, Manulife Financial, and Suncor Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading on a slightly positive note, while most key global stock indexes remained flat. Given these mixed indications, I expect commodity-linked stocks on the TSX to open slightly higher today. Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest retail sales data this morning. While no other major economic releases are due today, the ongoing earnings season is likely to maintain stock volatility in the near-term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MULLEN GROUP LTD. and Shopify. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Uranium Stocks – Time to Buy?

| Andrew Button

Nuclear energy isn't the easiest thing to invest in, but Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) gives you some exposure.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Believe it or Not, These TSX Stocks Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks distribute strong dividends each month that could help you generate reliable passive income.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU): Is it Time to Invest in the Oil Stock?

| Adam Othman

Suncor (TSX:SU) is considerably cheap, and it could be the right time to invest in its shares at current levels.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Top Energy Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and high dividend yields, these three energy stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? Consider This 6.39% Dividend Stock

| Adam Othman

Inflation has reached multi-decade highs, and things are going to get tougher in the coming months. Consider investing in this…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for a Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another top Canadian energy stock could be in for a bounce in the second half…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Massive Rate Hike – Time to Sell Oil?

| Andrew Button

The bank of Canada is raising interest rates. Are oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) still a good value?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Nuclear Is the Future – Should You Buy Uranium?

| Andrew Button

Nuclear energy is set to expand, and Uranium stocks like Fission Uranium Corporation (TSX:FCU) could benefit.

Read more »