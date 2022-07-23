Home » Investing » Passive-Income Power: How to Make Over $485/Month TAX FREE Starting Now!

Passive-Income Power: How to Make Over $485/Month TAX FREE Starting Now!

Canadians battling high inflation may want to churn out big passive income in their TFSA with stocks like Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Bank of Canada (BoC) recently revealed that inflation was expected to hit above 8% and stay there for several months. That means that Canadian consumers will be forced to navigate challenging financial conditions this summer and likely into the fall. This is a good time to consider building a portfolio that can provide consistent passive income. Better yet, you can generate income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that allows you to churn out tax-free dividends.

Today, I want to discuss how you can make $485/month in tax-free passive income starting today. In this scenario, we are going to be using all our $81,500 in TFSA room. Let’s jump in.

This dividend stock offers nice value and a big yield

First National (TSX:FN) is a Toronto-based company that originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 15% in 2022 as of close on July 18. The stock is down 25% from the previous year.

Investors can expect to see the company’s second-quarter 2022 results on July 27. In Q1 2022, First National saw mortgages under administration (MUA) increase 4% to $124 billion. Meanwhile, revenues also rose 4% to $350 million. The company has challenges on the horizon as the North American real estate market is set to face rising interest rates.

This dividend stock closed at $36.16 per share on July 18. In this hypothetical, we can snatch up 750 shares of First National in our TFSA for a total purchase price of $27,120. The stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.196 per share, which represents a tasty 6.5% yield. This investment means we can generate monthly passive income of $147 in our TFSA.

Here’s a REIT that offers nice monthly passive income

True North REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is focused on investing in commercial properties across Canada. Shares of this REIT have plunged 13% so far in 2022. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

In Q1 2022, the REIT was able to collect about 99.5% of its contractual rent. Better yet, it delivered revenue and operating income growth of 4% and 5%, respectively, from the previous year.

The REIT closed at $6.44 per share on July 18. In our scenario, we can buy a whopping 4,220 shares of the True North REIT for a total purchase price of $27,176. It last paid out a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. That represents a monster 9.2% yield. These holdings will allow us to churn out tax-free monthly passive income of $211.

One more dividend stock to round out your passive-income portfolio

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is the third dividend stock I’d look to snatch up to bolster your passive-income portfolio today. This Mississauga-based company operates as a general contractor. Its shares have plunged 29% so far in 2022.

This stock closed at $6.95 per share on July 18. For our final purchase, we’ll snag 3,910 shares of Bird for a total price of $27,174. It offers a monthly distribution of $0.033 per share. That represents a strong 5.6% yield. This means we can make monthly passive income of $128 in our hypothetical TFSA.

Bottom line

These investments will allow us to churn out monthly passive income of $487 in our TFSA going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Stocks for Beginners

Top High-Growth TSX Stocks That Tumbled up to 50% This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all cheap stocks are buys at these levels.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

You don't need much to start investing. The key is to start! Here are two simple TSX stocks to buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks with dividends that yield more than 3%? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help you build a dependable stream of passive income amid the market’s instability.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Can Beat Inflation and a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-resistant stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for $365 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Consider top dividends stocks Enbridge, Altagas, and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for your TFSA for consistent, tax-free income.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices: Should You Buy Suncor Stock Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor (TSX:SU) stock looks cheap today. Here's why.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Keep Cash or Invest? 2 Fundamentally Sound Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high endurance, large-cap stocks shcan provide beginner investors with the confidence to invest in 2022 and not hold idle…

Read more »