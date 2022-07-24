Home » Investing » 55% of Surveyed Canadians Are Worried About Retirement Security

55% of Surveyed Canadians Are Worried About Retirement Security

More than half of Canadians are worried about their retirement security and fear a crisis due to rising interest rates and inflation.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The results of a survey commissioned by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and Abacus Data showed the 55% of respondents are worried about not having enough money to survive in retirement. Note that the survey was conducted from April 21, to April 27, 2022, when inflation hadn’t hit 7.7% yet.

David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, said, “The general outlook for retirement security in Canada is darkening.” The poll results highlight the challenges ahead for more Canadians who want to save for retirement security. Whether you’re young or nearing retirement, the outlook isn’t bright.

Age groups

Canadians under the age of 35 believe they are less likely to own a home or have more than $5,000 in savings. Meanwhile, 75% of non-homeowners between 18 and 34, expressed worries about their inability to buy a house due to high borrowing costs. Furthermore, the same age group can’t afford mortgage payments.

Coletto said, “75% of all Canadians agree there is an emerging retirement crisis in Canada. And 72% feel that saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.” He added that if current trends continue, tougher times are ahead for younger generations. From a survey by Angus Reid, 62% of Canadians 55 or older have delayed retirement, and 63% are worried about never being able to retire.

The older generation admits not having enough savings or investments in preparation for retirement. Steven McCormick, HOOPP’s senior vice president of plan operations, said, “Retirement and savings concerns have been high every year we’ve done the Canadian Retirement Survey, and now they’re being exacerbated by rising interest rates and inflation.”

Forceful strategy to bring moderate recession

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), through economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan, said, “Canada’s economic growth has fired on all cylinders following pandemic shutdowns. But a historic labour squeeze, soaring food and energy prices, and rising interest rates are now closing in.”

The pair believe pressures will likely push the economy into a moderate contraction in 2023. However, compared to historical standards, the slowdown should be modest, they said. According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), the Feds have succeeded in reducing inflation three times in 60 years. However, a recession followed rapid and aggressive rate hikes.

Invest for the long term  

Retirement experts suggest investing for the long term. If you’re young, and time is on your side, sock away money regularly for saving and investing. For example, RBC is Canada’s largest lender. The $172.4 billion bank has been through the worst recessions and financial crises, yet firmly stands tall until today.

RBC’s dividend track record is now 152 years. The big bank stock trades at $120.80 per share and pays a 4.32% dividend. Assuming you utilize your $6,000 TFSA limit for 2022, your investment will generate $64.80 every quarter. In a 20-year horizon, the money will compound to $13,979.86. The example shows the power of compounding.

Improve retirement security

McCormick said more than half of Canadians hate rising interest rates and inflation. It will cause financial challenges and force them to retire later. If finances allow, young and old generations should try to invest and utilize retirement accounts to improve retirement security.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge and BCE offer tasty dividend yields to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

4 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields and stable cash flows, these four dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look good to buy right now for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

If the Commodities Rally Continues, These 2 Stocks Are Worth Buying

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top commodities stocks that long-term investors worried about market turmoil may want to consider as value-based hedges…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $5,000 you’re hoping to invest? Buy and hold these two stocks until retirement!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Start Your Investment Journey With These 3 ETFs

| Adam Othman

For most beginner investors looking for steady long-term growth, some broad-market ETFs might have a slight edge over stocks.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Top Picks: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, outperforming TSX stocks.

Read more »