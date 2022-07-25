Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Down Over 60%: Should You Buy These 2 Tech Stocks?

Down Over 60%: Should You Buy These 2 Tech Stocks?

Given their high-growth prospects and attractive valuations, I expect these two tech stocks to deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The tech sector has been under pressure over the last few months amid rising interest rates and concerns over deacceleration in growth. The Nasdaq Composite Index, a tech-heavy index in the United States, has corrected by over 27% from its November high. However, the following two tech stocks have witnessed a steeper decline and are trading above 60% lower than their 52-week high. So, let’s assess whether the pullback offers buying opportunities in these two stocks.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a payment technology company that operates in 200 markets, supporting 150 currencies and 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. Amid the recent weakness in tech stocks and a short report from Spruce Point Capital Management, the company has lost close to 75% of its stock value compared to its 52-week highs.

However, the company continues to report solid quarterly performance. Its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 43% and 40% in the March-ending quarter, respectively. Organic growth and strategic acquisitions drove its financials. Meanwhile, the surge in e-commerce growth has made digital payments popular, thus creating a multi-year growth potential for the company. Also, the company focuses on expanding its portfolio of alternative payment methods and venturing into new markets to drive growth.

Nuvei also services regulated operators in the betting and iGaming space. Amid increased legalization, it is adding new operators to its customer base and geographically expanding its presence in North America, with the latest addition being Ontario. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Meanwhile, amid the recent correction, Nuvei’s price-to-earnings multiple for the next 12 months has declined to 16.1, which is lower than its historical average. So, despite the near-term volatility, I expect Nuvei to double your investment in the next three years.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that facilitates healthcare professionals to provide omnichannel consultation services to their customers. It has lost around 60% of its stock value compared to its 52-week highs. The correction has dragged its price-to-earnings multiple for the next 12 months down to 15.

Meanwhile, last week, WELL Health provided impressive preliminary results for its second quarter, which ended in June. The company expects its top line to cross $130 million, while its EBITDA and free cash flows could surpass $23 million and $15 million, respectively. The company recorded 839,698 omnichannel patient visits during the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 50% and sequential growth of 7%. Meanwhile, the company had a total patient visits of 1.17 million, with a run rate of 4.69 million.

Its U.S. segment, which includes Circle Medical and Wisp, continued to deliver solid performance. Its revenue run rate exceeded $115 million in June while delivering positive adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, I expect the growth to continue amid the rising adoption of telehealthcare services and WELL Health’s aggressive acquisition strategy. In May, the company announced the ramping up of its acquisition strategy by signing multiple letters of intent. So, considering its growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Bottom line

Although the broader equity markets could remain volatile in the near term, long-term investors can start accumulating these two stocks, which could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

2 Tech Stocks That Could Triple Your TFSA Cash in Less Than 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors should consider buying these two tech stocks right now. They've already started recovering in July after consistently falling…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks are down, but don't count these growth stocks out. Especially if you plan on holding them for the…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs for Investors in Their 20s

| Adam Othman

When you're in your 20s, there's a lot you can do that investors nearing retirement can't. You can take risks,…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Is Worth Taking a Look at Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) may be worth a look right now, despite some rather dismal performance of late.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Sneha Nahata

As tech stocks have fallen considerably, investors should bet on companies with proven business models and the ability to bounce…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TSX stocks such as Enbridge and Shopify should be part of your watchlist in 2022.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could 5X your investment by the time you retire? Here are three top picks!

Read more »