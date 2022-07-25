Home » Investing » Nutrien Stock: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Nutrien Stock: Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Nutrien stock is starting to look cheap, but investors need to be careful. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A tractor harvests lentils.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) might appear undervalued after the big pullback, but investors need to be careful.

Nutrien overview

Nutrien produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. It is the planet’s largest potash producer and a leader in the other products. Farmers around the globe use these crop nutrients to boost yields in their fields. Nutrien also has a large retail business that sells seed and crop protection products. This helps balance out the volatility that can occur in the wholesale fertilizer market that moves through typical commodity price cycles.

Nutrien is the result of the merger of Potash Corp and Agrium in early 2018. The two companies completed major capital programs before the marriage, setting Nutrien up with world-class facilities capable of boosting output when demand rises. That has proven to be a big bonus for the company and its shareholders through the pandemic.

Why?

Soaring crop prices over the past two years led to a sharp increase in fertilizer demand as farmers used extra profits to buy more crop nutrients and plant more acres to take advantage of the strong market conditions. Sanctions imposed on Belarus in 2021 and the war in Ukraine in 2022 have resulted in higher sales for Nutrien’s potash products at higher prices. The company also raised output by one million tons in the second half of last year and is boosting output again in 2022 to cover global supply shortages.

Risks

Nutrien stock soared from $90 in January to nearly $148 in April but has steadily pulled back in the past three months and currently trades near $103 per share. Crop and commodity prices are falling, and a recent deal between Russia and Ukraine to allow grain shipments through the Black Sea should drive prices down even further.

Russia is a major potash producer. Fertilizer exports from the country could expand in the coming months if international efforts to reduce inflation are deemed more important than inflicting financial pain on Russia through additional sanctions designed to inhibit Russia’s ability to fund the war.

Upside?

Nutrien will likely report strong Q2 2022 results, and the share price could bounce as a result. The stock should be a solid long-term hold, and the current dividend provides a reasonable 2.4% yield. Analysts at the United Nations expect the world population to grow by about two billion people to nearly 10 billion from 2020 to 2050. At the same time, urban sprawl will continue to eat up arable land. This means global farmers will need to produce more food on less space. One way to do that is to use more fertilizer.

Is Nutrien a good stock to buy now?

Nutrien is a leader in crop nutrients industry and probably has a bright future. That being said, the company is largely at the mercy of commodity prices, and the current trend isn’t your friend. Additional downside in crop nutrient and food prices could put added pressure on the share price in the coming months. With this thought in mind, I would keep any new purchase of Nutrien stock small or even wait until the bottom of the pullback is more clear.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Invest $100 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you develop the habit of investing whatever sum of money you have as soon as possible, you will remain…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) Stock: Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources stock might appear cheap today, but investors need to be careful. Here's why.

Read more »

grow dividends
Metals and Mining Stocks

My Top Commodity Stock That Could Rally in H2 2022

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock has been stuck in a bear market for many months now, opening up an entry point for…

Read more »

thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

Fertilizer SHORTAGE: Should You Invest?

| Andrew Button

Fertilizer prices are rising. Is Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock a buy?

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Capstone Mining Stock Has Dived 48% in the Last Month

| Jitendra Parashar

CS stock's recent dip could be an opportunity for value investors to buy it at a discount for the long…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why New Gold (TSX:NGD) Stock Sank Nearly 32% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Its recent operational outlook will likely keep NGD stock extremely volatile in the near term.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Is Falling: Is it Time to Buy?

| Adam Othman

After falling to new 52-week lows, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock might make for a good addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLI): A Potential Climb of 180% in 1 Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of Canada’s lithium stocks has a long growth runway ahead and promising future due to the increasing dependence of…

Read more »