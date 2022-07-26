Home » Investing » Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

If you’re a new investor with just $2,000 you’re willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX stocks you pick.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Right now is an excellent time for new Motley Fool investors to get into the TSX. However, I understand that it may not seem that way. The TSX is down 10.77% year-to-date, and it was reported that inflation rose by 8.1% year-over-year in June. So you certainly don’t want to be spending too much on TSX stocks.

But even if you can spare $2,000, I believe you could double your money in the next few years. All it takes is finding the smartest TSX stocks on the market. And I have three for you to consider on the TSX today.

Energy

First up, a great place to look when considering TSX stocks is the energy sector. But before you go buying up oil and gas stock, it’s important to be aware of shifting energy usage. Renewable energy may be a far better option, and utilities in particular are a great way to get into the market.

That’s why I would recommend Hydro One (TSX:H) as a smart option among TSX stocks. It’s Canada’s largest electricity transmission and distribution service provider, focused on supplying renewable energy to Canadians. So this certainly isn’t going anywhere soon, considering the global shift to clean energy. Further, it has decades of growth behind it, and is actually up 6.7% year-to-date!

You can buy up Hydro One, lock in a dividend yield of 3.21%, and look forward to even more growth. Shares are up 86% in the last five years, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

Banks

Another smart choice among TSX stocks are the Big Six Banks. All Big Six are stellar choices given their 100-year history of share growth and dividends, and provisions for loan losses. As a result, each will come out of any recession relatively unscathed. But which one should you buy?

Honestly, why not all of them? That’s what you get with the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB). You get access to all the Big Six Banks and their strong performance, while collecting a high dividend yield of 5.31% as of this writing. Plus, it’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) so it’s like having a team of financial managers making all of the tough decisions for you.

Shares of ZWB are up 135% in the last decade, for a CAGR of 8.93% as of this writing.

Tech

This may surprise you, but tech stocks are actually a crazy great buy right now. Not all of them, mind you, but Motley Fool investors should really consider buying into this sector when it’s down. If there’s one to consider among TSX stocks with just $2,000 to invest, it should be CGI Group (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB).

CGI Group focuses on investing in software companies and turning them into money making machines. It then acquires more and more, a strategy that its incredibly successful team of managers has locked in. Plus, the company has a long history of great performance, something you don’t see much from tech stocks.

Shares are down 3.5% year-to-date, but up an incredible 346% in the last decade among TSX stocks. That’s a CAGR of 16%! So don’t be fooled. The tech sector has plenty of smart buys for long-term Motley Fool investors if you get into them now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV.

More on Energy Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Docebo have the potential to derive market beating returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy as a Recession Approaches

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession? Here are two high-yielding energy stocks to buy for stable streams of passive income.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 26

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight rally in crude oil and copper prices should help the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark open higher from its previous…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Now’s a Good Time to Buy Enbridge Stock for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge is a dividend aristocrat that RRSP investors can rely on to make it through the last wave of high…

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Market-Beating Canadian Stocks Trading at Must-Buy Prices

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These deals might not be here for much longer. Here are two discounted TSX stocks to put on your watch…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE): Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) stock has taken a beating in recent weeks. Should you buy the dip?

Read more »

A person suffering
Energy Stocks

1% Rate Hike: Has the Bank of Canada Lost its Mind?

| Adam Othman

Interest rates are rising at unprecedented levels, as the Bank of Canada tries to tame inflation, and it might be…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, outperforming TSX stocks.

Read more »