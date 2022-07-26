Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Docebo have the potential to derive market beating returns for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

How much money does an average Canadian require for retirement? General surveys and advice from experts estimate the number to be between $800,000 to $1.2 million for an individual. While this number might seem enormous at first glance, it’s not that tough to achieve if you have solid stocks in your portfolio. 

There are several ways to generate steady returns, especially if you are a long-term investor. The stock market is an asset class that has allowed investors to achieve inflation-beating returns for several decades. The best stocks to hold are those that offer long-term growth and pay regular dividends. An important point to keep in mind is that stock investing is a continuous process.

Once you identify fundamentally strong stocks, you have to buy them, either as a systematic investment plan (SIP) or whenever you have extra cash on hand. Here are two Canadian stocks that can carry your portfolio for years.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is one of the finest utility companies in North America. Over the last five years, this electrical utility company’s stock has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. It is not an exciting number, but when you consider its dividend payouts, the number moves into double digits.

And its dividend payout is the main reason that Fortis should be part of every investor’s portfolio. The company has increased its dividend payout every year for the past 47 years. When you take into account that the company serves around 3.4 million customers across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, you realize that its revenues are very predictable. Utilities are an essential service, and most contracts are long-term. 

The company will declare its Q2 results on July 28th, which will be closely watched by Bay Street. Fortis is currently trading just three times its trailing 12-month sales and 1.65 times its book value, which is quite reasonable. FTS stock is currently priced at $60.48 and has a forward dividend yield of 3.44% as of this report. It’s a buy for every investor profile.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) stock has fallen over 55% in 2022, presenting a solid buying opportunity for investors. Docebo provides a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) to train internal and external employees, customers, vendors, and partners across the world. As the world moves to a hybrid work culture, the growth potential for companies like Docebo keeps gaining traction.

While Docebo hasn’t turned in a profit until now, the company doesn’t have any debt on its books which improves its financial flexibility. A debt-free balance sheet makes it that much easier for Docebo to improve its bottom line. Analysts say that the stock is expected to turn profitable by 2025.

Another key metric for the company is that nearly 90% of its revenue comes from recurring sources, allowing Docebo to generate cash flows across business cycles. 

The stock has returned 153% in absolute returns to its shareholders since its IPO in October, 2019. DCBO stock is priced at $35, and the average analyst target for it is $81.23, which is a potential upside of over 130%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc. and FORTIS INC.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy as a Recession Approaches

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession? Here are two high-yielding energy stocks to buy for stable streams of passive income.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 26

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight rally in crude oil and copper prices should help the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark open higher from its previous…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Now’s a Good Time to Buy Enbridge Stock for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge is a dividend aristocrat that RRSP investors can rely on to make it through the last wave of high…

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Market-Beating Canadian Stocks Trading at Must-Buy Prices

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These deals might not be here for much longer. Here are two discounted TSX stocks to put on your watch…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE): Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) stock has taken a beating in recent weeks. Should you buy the dip?

Read more »

A person suffering
Energy Stocks

1% Rate Hike: Has the Bank of Canada Lost its Mind?

| Adam Othman

Interest rates are rising at unprecedented levels, as the Bank of Canada tries to tame inflation, and it might be…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tourmaline Oil stock has returned 110% in the last 12 months, outperforming TSX stocks.

Read more »