Home » Investing » These 2 TSX Stocks Trade for Excellent Deals Right Now

These 2 TSX Stocks Trade for Excellent Deals Right Now

These two industry leaders on the TSX look attractively priced right now for value-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 14.18% from its 52-week high at writing. The Canadian benchmark index reflects a significant correction throughout the stock market. Many investors are afraid of market corrections. However, these periods provide value-seeking, long-term investors the opportunity to purchase top TSX stocks for a bargain.

Of course, the decline in valuation during market corrections does not make all TSX stocks bargain opportunities. These downturns often bring down the valuation of overvalued companies to more reasonable levels. Conducting your due diligence when shopping for undervalued stocks that can deliver substantial long-term returns is important.

It is safer to invest in high-quality companies operating in industries with a higher likelihood to recover to better valuations once markets settle down. Investing in industry-leading TSX stocks could be an excellent way to decide which stocks you can add to your self-directed portfolio.

Today, I will discuss two such stocks that could be ideal for this purpose.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a $148.32 billion market capitalization Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto. One of the Big Six Canadian banks, TD Bank boasts strong domestic and international banking operations.

Recessionary fears have impacted financial stocks throughout Canada, leading to a decline in TD Bank stock’s valuation in recent weeks, despite a strong operational performance.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock trades for $82.24 per share at writing and boasts a juicy 4.33% dividend yield. It is down by 24.60% from its 52-week high, and its discounted valuation has inflated its dividend yield. It could be an ideal time to add to your position in the stock and capitalize on the higher-yielding distributions and long-term capital gains.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is a $101.49 billion market capitalization alternative investment management company. Headquartered in Toronto, the company owns and manages assets across various sectors of the economy, including commercial properties, renewable power assets, infrastructure assets, and much more.

Brookfield Asset Management stock trades for $61.84 per share at writing and boasts a 1.15% dividend yield. It is down by 21.76% from its 52-week high, but the current volatility in the market could spell good news for long-term investors.

Brookfield Asset Management seeks and invests in assets that can deliver steady returns during such market environments. The company’s investments during this time could bode well for its long-term investors.

Foolish takeaway

TD Bank stock and Brookfield Asset Management stock appear undervalued at current levels, making them attractive investments for long-term buy-and-hold investors. A word of warning: stock market investing is inherently risky, especially during volatile market conditions.

Investing at current levels could still expose you to further downside in the near term. However, high-quality stocks with wide economic moats and solid fundamentals can recover and deliver excellent returns. You could add to your positions in these stocks if you are already an investor or consider establishing a position in the two industry-leading stocks if you are not already an investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

RRSP Growth: 1 Oversold TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock looks cheap right now and offers an attractive dividend yield for RRSP investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Before Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been hammered in 2022 and is set to unveil its next batch of earnings this…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks for Any TFSA to Create $250K in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks offer you the best chance at making $250,000 in just a decade for your TFSA, and these…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Kay Ng

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is a rare opportunity in this market selloff. It offers both a nice yield and high-growth potential.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I expect these two value stocks to outperform over the next five…

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Investing

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX stocks right now!

Read more »

Investing

Passive-Income Top Picks: 1 REIT With a Jarring 11.5% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) is a passive-income REIT with a massive 11.5% yield that contrarians may wish to buy now.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

A recession reiterates the need for passive income. Everyone, from retirees to millennials, needs dividends when working income is not…

Read more »