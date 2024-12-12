Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Update: No Taxes on Your First $16,129 in 2025!

CRA Update: No Taxes on Your First $16,129 in 2025!

Here’s what the basic personal amount tax credit and recent TFSA increase means for your finances.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Last month, the Federal Government and Canada Revenue Agency came out with a number of tax updates for the 2025 tax year. These included a new TFSA limit, an increase in CPP payouts, and several other goodies for workers and investors alike. Many of these benefits were discussed in the media extensively after the government/CRA announced them. The new TFSA limit in particular has been discussed to death since it was announced.

Less talked about was the increase in the basic personal amount. The basic personal amount is an amount of income on which you pay no taxes. In November, the government increased this amount from $15,704 to $16,129. This is a significant increase, ensuring that lower income Canadians pay low taxes, and that all Canadians enjoy a shelter on their first $16,129. In this article, I will explore the basic personal amount tax credit and what the recent increase means for your finances.

All about the basic personal amount

The basic personal amount is an amount of income that is tax-free. Those who earn the basic personal amount or less, pay no taxes. Everybody else gets a portion of their income sheltered through a tax credit. The way it works is, taxes on income below the basic personal amount are taxed at 15% or less. In Canada, tax credits are worth 15%. So, by putting a tax credit on income at or below the basic personal amount, the CRA reduces tax on that amount to zero.

How to claim the basic personal amount tax credit

You actually don’t need to take any specific action to “claim” the basic personal amount tax credit. You simply need to file your taxes, and the CRA will take care of the rest. There are ways to maximize the amount of income you save via the basic personal amount tax credit, though. For example, if you hold your investments in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) rather than a taxable account, you reduce your taxable income, while increasing your “real” income (if the investments pay off).

Investing in ETFs: A way to reduce your taxes

Holding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a TFSA is a great way to reduce your overall tax burden. ETFs generally pay dividends, which are immediately taxable. This creates an incentive to hold such ETFs in a TFSA – especially bond ETFs, which do not get the dividend tax credit.

Consider the PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund (TSX:CORE) for example. It is a fund that invests exclusively in Canadian bonds, including treasuries, provincial bonds, corporate bonds, and more. The fund pays about $0.2884 in annual distributions, which at today’s price ($20.8) provides a 1.38% yield. That’s not an especially high yield, but if you hold CORE in a taxable account, you could end up paying more taxes on it than you’d pay on a high yield stock. The reason being that CORE’s distributions – being interest not dividends – aren’t eligible for the dividend tax credit. So, if you’re going to be holding bond ETFs like CORE, be sure to hold as high a percentage of them as possible in a TFSA or RRSP. Doing so can result in considerable tax savings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top stocks offer attractive and sustainable dividend yields, and they're undervalued, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Consumer Retail Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easing inflationary pressures and declining interest rates are likely to create a favourable environment for Canadian consumer retail…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Tech Stocks Are Incredibly Expensive Right Now, and This Time Isn’t Different

| Andrew Button

U.S. tech stocks are pricey, Canadian ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) are cheap.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

A Top ETF to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The oldest and one of the largest Canadian ETFs is an ideal option for long-term investors.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down 12% in 2024. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

Buy 5,144 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $300/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pick up the right dividend stock, and investors can look forward to high passive income each and every month.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall of $15,000, putting it in a TFSA is a great start. But investing it in…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock for the Ultimate Retirement Income Stream

| Andrew Walker

This TSX stock has given investors a dividend increase every year for decades.

Read more »