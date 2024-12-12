Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Incredible Growth and Yield Are Both Possible With These Picks

Here’s why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) are top picks for RRSP investors right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
A plant grows from coins.

Investors looking to build their dream portfolio for retirement certainly have plenty of options to choose from. Of course, investors could go the growth route and look to create a portfolio that compounds on itself over time for big gains. Or investors could go the income route, looking to generate a portfolio of passive-income streams to live off of in retirement.

I’d argue that an approach that spans both strategies isn’t only possible, but preferable. The two companies I’m going to highlight below provide the right mix of both yield and growth that I think can serve long-term investors well.

Here’s why those looking to invest in their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may want to consider these two individual stock picks.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is one of the biggest players in the industrial real estate sector. The company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high-quality industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. As e-commerce grows rapidly and warehouse and logistics facilities are in greater demand by companies, Dream Industrial is poised to deliver sustained growth and stable income.

In my view, industrial real estate really is the place for most investors to be right now. And with Dream Industrial’s platform consisting of more than 250 properties, many located in the most in-demand markets, there’s a lot to like about this REIT’s long-term growth prospects. Additionally, the trust’s leverage it provides to investors seeking exposure to companies operating in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics sectors is world-class. Recent acquisitions in Europe and the U.S. have broadened its geographic footprint and enhanced its exposure to high-growth markets.

In my view, this real estate investment trust (REIT), which yields around 5.8% at the time of writing, is an excellent option on the dividend front. And as investors will note from the stock chart above, there’s plenty of capital appreciation upside ahead, particularly if interest rates do head lower in the years to come.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains among my top picks for long-term investors seeking strong total returns over the long term. Now, the stock’s chart below does show a picture of stability — and that’s something I think those investing for retirement want to see. But with meaningful capital appreciation and dividend growth over time, this is a top-quality TSX stock I think is worth holding particularly on dips like the one we’ve seen this year.

Restaurant Brands’s yield happens to be much lower than that of Dream Industrial REIT, largely due to the fact that this company isn’t forced to pay out 90% of its cash flows to investors in the form of dividends. However, the company has generated positive earnings growth over the past decade and is well positioned to do so moving forward. I think more dividends and share buybacks are likely, so long as this trend continues.

The fast-food sector is one that’s been hit relatively hard of late, and for good reason. The rise of GLP-1 drugs has shifted demand for unhealthier options away from home toward other offerings.

However, the company’s key brand positioning within the quick service restaurant space and its ability to pivot toward trends in a way many of its peers haven’t do position Restaurant Brands well to take advantage of a wave of growth, particularly in international markets. The company is a global giant and could continue to take share in exciting new markets in Europe and Asia.

Additionally, the quick-service restaurant industry is considered to be highly resilient, particularly even during any economic downturns. Consumers rely on cheap and affordable dining options during difficult times, thus ensuring cash flows for the brand. Thus, for investors seeking defensive total returns over the long-term, this is a top name I think is worth keeping in the portfolio right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

