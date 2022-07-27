Home » Investing » 1 Beaten Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy to Hold in 2032

1 Beaten Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy to Hold in 2032

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that is one of the top growth stocks trading on the TSX in 2022.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
shopping online, e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

A bull market is like a rising tide as several stocks trade at a steep multiple. However, when the tide ebbs, stock valuations nosedive. But a market-wide sell-off provides investors with an opportunity to buy the dip as companies become available at a bargain. 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is one such beaten-down tech stock. Its price has been battered in 2022 and shares are down almost 70% year-to-date.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a tailwind for Shopify, but the company’s growth rates are expected to decelerate in 2022. 

Despite the near-term underperformance, let’s see why this Canadian tech stock should be part of your shopping list right now. 

Shopify has huge growth potential

While Shopify’s sales are lower than expected in 2022, the company is part of a rapidly expanding addressable market. The percentage of shopping that is now done online across the globe is steadily rising. In fact, global e-commerce sales are expected to hit $5.5 trillion in 2022. And that’s where Shopify’s services are a perfect fit. 

Shopify makes it easy for small businesses to set up an online shop and start selling. It provides everything that a new business needs from a customizable website to payment processing to shipping. It even provides customer management tools. 

In fact, demand for Shopify’s services had grown so much during the pandemic that freelancing sites saw a massive uptick in searches for categories like “Shopify website builders.” Yes, right now, the online business trend has slowed, but the world continues to move online.

Shopify accounts for 10% of total sales in the U.S. online market and is second only to Amazon. When you consider that 14.3% of total sales in Q1 throughout the U.S. were online, you get an idea of Shopify’s growth potential.

The Deliverr factor

A key factor that will drive Shopify’s growth over the next few years is its focus on fulfilment. Shopify recently acquired logistics company Deliverr for US$2.1 billion. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network will give millions of growing businesses access to a simple, powerful logistics platform that will allow them to make their customers happy over and over again,” said Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke. 

Deliverr could be the next major catalyst for Shopify if the company can integrate and simplify supply chain processes for its customer base of more than two million. 

What next for SHOP stock and investors?

While Shopify has burnt massive investor wealth in 2022, it has returned over 1,200% to shareholders since its IPO in May 2016. SHOP stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 8.8, which is significantly lower than its 5-year average ratio of 22.6. It’s the lowest price-to-sales ratio since Shopify went public.  

Shopify stock is currently trading at $48, and the average 12-month target price for the stock is around $97, a potential upside of over 100%. 

Shopify continues to widen its portfolio of products and services, encouraging customer spending in the process. Going forward, there’s a good chance that Shopify may replicate its historical gains, given the company is well-poised to gain traction in the e-commerce market. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low: Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks like a great contrarian buy for TFSA investors after the latest slip toward 52-week lows.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s latest interest rate decision and press conference will likely keep TSX stocks highly volatile today, as the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One tech sector growth stock has emerged from a slump and is showing incredibly strong signals that it will rise…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Down 13% Today, Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now? 3 Investors Weigh In

| Motley Fool Staff

Shares of Shopify fell sharply after the company said it would lay off 10% of its workers. What should investors…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Docebo have the potential to derive market beating returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Before Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been hammered in 2022 and is set to unveil its next batch of earnings this…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Down 16% Today?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) dropped 16% as it faces layoffs.

Read more »