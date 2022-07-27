Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low: Time to Buy?

Shopify Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low: Time to Buy?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks like a great contrarian buy for TFSA investors after the latest slip toward 52-week lows.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Shares of e-commerce darling Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) nosedived on a turbulent Tuesday of trade. Indeed, many tech investors grew increasingly jittery over the earnings steadily flowing out of the pipeline this week.

As we head into the middle of earnings season, investors should expect nothing short of off-the-charts volatility. It’s been frustrating for many new investors, especially those that got into markets earlier this year or late last year. Shopify stock has now shed more than 80% of its value. With recent news that Shopify is laying off 10% of its staff, there’s fear and panic in the hearts of SHOP stock investors once again, with shares down around 14% on a turbulent Tuesday.

The news probably shouldn’t have come as a shocker to investors. We’ve heard about tech layoffs across the entire technology sector. From big tech to startups, staff cuts have been the new normal. And given the magnitude of the decline in Shopify stock, such budget cuts should have been expected, as the former high-flying e-commerce firm is now following in the footsteps of other pandemic winners stuck in a sort of “post-COVID hangover.”

Over the coming weeks, Shopify will put its low $400-per-share level to the test. If the level breaks (I think it could if tech earnings don’t come it better than feared), Shopify’s next stop could be in the $21-22 level. That’s a long way off from $40 and change — where the stock sits today.

Too much negativity baked into Shopify stock after recent layoffs

There’s a lot of pain in the rear view for Shopify stock. However, that does not mean that more pain cannot be in the cards. Many pandemic-era darlings have shed north of 80% of their value from peak to trough. Peloton is down nearly 95% from its all-time high. Indeed, the euphoria of 2020 and 2021 got a tad out of hand, and it’s late investors who were left holding the bag.

Back to Shopify and its latest round of cuts.

Following the cuts, Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke noted that it’s pandemic-era “bet didn’t pay off.” As Shopify reverts its “mix” to the pre-COVID era, the last of weak-handed investors are likely to be shaken out.

Give Shopify’s CEO the benefit of the doubt

Now, it’s hard for any CEO to admit that he overshot with employment. It’s even harder to acknowledge that the road ahead will be bumpier. If there’s a CEO that can navigate a tough storm, though, it’s Lütke. Further, I think the worst of the pain is already baked into the stock after Shopify’s news of around 1,000 in employee cuts.

Retail just stinks these days. Walmart’s latest flop and the massive Shopify round of layoffs are not encouraging. But they could represent a period of maximum pessimism. Whenever it’s hard to find anything to be optimistic about, it tends to be a good time to be an optimist. Shopify stock is sitting on a strong support level that may hold whether or not Q2 numbers are solid.

At the end of the day, Lütke is a brilliant founder and manager.

He’s hanging onto 41% of voting power and will have his work cut out for him, as he looks to make right on his admitted wrongs. After the latest round of layoffs, Shopify will have around 9,000 employees, still up from 7,000 at the end of 2020. In short, Shopify will still swim forward, even as the tides in the retail waters turn against it. And I think it’s a mistake to bet against Lütke here, as he attempts to steady the ship.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Peloton Interactive and Walmart Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s latest interest rate decision and press conference will likely keep TSX stocks highly volatile today, as the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One tech sector growth stock has emerged from a slump and is showing incredibly strong signals that it will rise…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Down 13% Today, Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now? 3 Investors Weigh In

| Motley Fool Staff

Shares of Shopify fell sharply after the company said it would lay off 10% of its workers. What should investors…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Docebo have the potential to derive market beating returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Before Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been hammered in 2022 and is set to unveil its next batch of earnings this…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Down 16% Today?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) dropped 16% as it faces layoffs.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Double Your Money This Earnings Season

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors should have these two high-growth tech stocks on their watch lists this earnings season.

Read more »