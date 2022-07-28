Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Correction

2 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Correction

Are you worried about a tech correction? Buy these stocks instead!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Over the past year, many growth stocks have struggled to continue the strong performance they showed through 2020 and the early stages of 2021. A big reason for these struggles could be due to the grim economic conditions we’re currently experiencing. Many people around the world are struggling to keep up with inflation. As a result, spending has decreased. In order to mitigate the effects of inflation, interest rates have risen, making it more difficult for growth stocks to continue growing at a fast rate.

With that in mind, many investors have decided to stay away from tech stocks, as they’ve trended downwards. However, it’s during times like these when investors should be buying as many shares as possible. By taking advantage of excellent companies at low prices, you can build your portfolio and set yourself on the path to financial independence.

In this article, I’ll discuss two TSX stocks that I’d buy during the tech correction.

This e-commerce stock could still thrive

Despite the slowdown in consumer spending, I’m still very bullish on the e-commerce industry. I believe these headwinds are going to be temporary and that once consumer spending returns, retail stocks will see happy days again. Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) remains one of the largest players in the e-commerce space.

This stock has taken a lot of heat as of late. Earlier this week, Shopify announced that it would be laying off about 10% of its workforce. This compounds the already negative sentiment from investors, after Shopify stock fell more than 70% from its all-time highs. With that said, the e-commerce industry continues to grow, albeit at a more modest pace than we’ve seen over the past couple years. I believe that Shopify could continue to grow alongside the e-commerce industry. The company reported a 16% year-over-year increase in its Q2 2022 earnings presentation.

However, one major question remains. How long will this slowdown in consumer spending last? If you’re like me and predict that it won’t stick around for long, then Shopify could be a stock for you!

Another play on the e-commerce industry

If you’re looking for another play on the tech and e-commerce industries, then consider buying shares of Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD). This is an online grocery and meal kit company. It’s previously been estimated that Goodfood holds a 40% share of the Canadian meal kit industry. That makes it one of the leaders in this growing industry.

When it comes to organic company growth, Goodfood may have one of the more impressive track records around. In 2016, the company reported $3 million in revenue. By 2021, that revenue had grown to $379 million, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 163%. In a similar light, Goodfood’s subscriber base grew at a CAGR of 151% over the same period. The company has managed to achieve this growth by expanding from one to 10 Canadian provinces. Today, it operates out of 17 facilities.

Goodfood continues to be founder led, which is a very important trait that investors should consider. Founder-led companies tend to maintain the startup mentality, helping them outperform peers led by non-founders over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Tech Stocks

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down tech stocks have solid growth potential and could recover steeply, as the economic environment improves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks with Substantial Growth Potential

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth prospects and cheaper valuation, these three growth stocks can double your investments over the next three years.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Unbelievably Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're a value investor or just looking to get the most bang for your buck, these three tech stocks…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Ahead of Its Q2 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Nuvei stock has come down from $180 levels to $40 in just eight months.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy to Hold in 2032

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that is one of the top growth stocks trading on the TSX in 2022.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low: Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks like a great contrarian buy for TFSA investors after the latest slip toward 52-week lows.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s latest interest rate decision and press conference will likely keep TSX stocks highly volatile today, as the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One tech sector growth stock has emerged from a slump and is showing incredibly strong signals that it will rise…

Read more »