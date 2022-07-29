Home » Investing » 1 Oversold Stock (With a Growing Dividend) to Buy and Hold for Life

1 Oversold Stock (With a Growing Dividend) to Buy and Hold for Life

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) stock seems way too cheap to ignore following recent turbulence and an impressive earnings surge.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many companies, including Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI), reported much better than expected earnings, sparking a bit of a relief bounce.

Personally, I think investors shouldn’t wait around for another retreat to or below the recent lows. We may never get there, especially if earnings season continues to be less horrid than anticipated. Now, not every firm has knocked one out of the ballpark on earnings. That said, investors seem more willing to put up with mediocre results.

As long as there’s no shocker of a miss, like the abysmal quarter reported by Snap. With such a low bar, it’s easier to jump over expectations. Whether or not we’ve seen the bottom of this market selloff, there are bargains galore for those willing to do some searching.

In this piece, we’ll look at one of my favourite oversold dividend stocks that I think offers a terrific risk/reward scenario for long-term investors who acknowledge that markets could go either way after one of the best weeks since the last bear market bounce. Enter Rogers.

Rogers Communications: A great dividend-growth stock for long-term investors to buy

Canadian telecom firm Rogers made headlines when it suffered from national outages, affecting a considerable number of Canadians. The outages lasted long enough to cause many small businesses to lose out on a great deal of sales. In response to the technical disaster, Rogers replaced its chief tech officer and committed to changes that would prevent such a glitch from happening again.

Undoubtedly, the “Rogers” brand has left a bad taste in the mouths of Canadian customers. Many will remember the horrid outages for years to come. That’s just how severe and widespread they were.

The outage is fresh in the minds of customers. However, I think they’ll forgive Rogers in due time, especially as customer service looks to make things right for those who suffered damages at the hands of the outages. The reputational damage may be overestimated at this juncture.

In any case, Rogers stock took a 2-3% hit before climbing back after the release of some great earnings results. Profits soared 35% in the quarter before Rogers’s big outage. Revenue also surged by 10%, while the firm added 122,000 new wireless subscribers. That’s very encouraging, given the macroeconomic storm clouds moving in and fears that consumers are falling a tad behind on their telecom bills.

The Foolish bottom line

At more than 22% off its all-time highs just above $75 per share, I view Rogers stock as a low-cost dividend option for beginner investors seeking to use passive-income payments as a way to get around high inflation. Shares trade at 17.7 times price-to-earnings multiple, which is much lower than its two bigger brothers in the telecom space.

The yield is at a healthy (and likely growing) 3.4%. The yield may pale in comparison to its bigger brothers in the telecom space, many of which sport yields in the 4-6% range. That said, Rogers is capable of considerable capital gains, as it continues drawing in new wireless users.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No Brainer Addition To Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks can be a great way to bring in passive income, but it depends on which REIT you…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Kay Ng

You can turn $100,000 into $500,000 by investing in stocks. The earlier you invest, the lower risk you can take.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Homebuyers: Your Maximum Possible Purchase Price to Drop by 47K

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Housing prices in Canada are dropping but tougher mortgage stress tests could significantly reduce homebuyer purchasing power.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Growth Stocks With 5% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks happen to have dividend yields above 5%! That's perfect if you're looking to make some cash in…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Brilliant Stocks for a Handsome Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Even if you are buying a dividend stock purely for passive income, you can’t ignore the capital-appreciation or -depreciation potential.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Undervalued Stocks Paying High-Yield, Monthly Dividends

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can find cheap dividend stocks with high yields to buy today.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Building a Retirement Income Stream Can Be Easy!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a retirement income stream for your portfolio doesn't have to be hard! Here are three solid, defensive stocks to…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 4 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Will Not Disappoint You

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have consistently paid and raised dividends amid market conditions, making them attractive investments to generate consistent cash.

Read more »