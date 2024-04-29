Member Login
This 9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Diversified Royalty can help you begin a stable stream of recurring income.

Aditya Raghunath
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in asset-light, high-margin royalty companies can allow shareholders to generate a generous passive-income stream over time. One such multi-royalty company in Canada is Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV), which currently offers shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0210 per share, translating to a yield of almost 9%.

Diversified Royalty aims to increase cash flow per share by focusing on accretive royalty purchases and the growth of these purchased royalties. It intends to pay a predictable and stable monthly dividend to shareholders and increase these payouts over time.

Let’s see if DIV stock should be a part of your dividend portfolio right now.

An overview of Diversified Royalty stock

Diversified Royalty acquires top-line royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It currently generates royalties from the below franchises:

  • Mr Lube + Tires: A Canada-based quick lube service business.
  • AIR Miles: The largest coalition loyalty program in Canada.
  • Sutton: Among the largest residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada.
  • Mr Mikes: Operates casual steakhouse restaurants with a growing presence in Western Canada.
  • Nurse Next Door: A home-care provider with operations in Canada, the U.S., and Australia.
  • Oxford Learning Centers: Among the leading franchisee supplemental education services in the country.
  • Stratus Building Solutions: A commercial cleaning service franchise company involved in verticals, such as building cleaning and office cleaning.
  • BarBurrito: It is the largest quick-service Mexican restaurant food chain in Canada.

How did Diversified Royalty perform in Q4 of 2023?

The weighted average organic royalty growth for DIV stood at 6.8% year over year in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, while it increased sales by 28.9% to $16.4 million in the December quarter. It ended Q4 with distributable cash of $10.4 million, up 11.5% compared to the year-ago period.

Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio stood at 84%, which is not too high for a royalty-based entity. In fact, Diversified Royalty has some flexibility to reinvest in growth projects, target acquisitions, and increase these payouts going forward.

According to DIV, top-line growth in Q4 was driven by strong performances across most of its royalty partners. For instance, its largest royalty partner is Mr. Lube + Tires, which continues to generate double-digit growth, increasing same-store sales by 14% year over year.

Is DIV stock undervalued?

Diversified Royalty stock is valued at a market cap of $457 million and is forecast to end the year with sales of $69 million, an increase of 22.6% year over year. Given its high profit margins, DIV is poised to report adjusted earnings of $0.2 per share in 2024, indicating a forward earnings ratio of 13.9 times, which is not too high.

Analysts tracking the stock remain bullish and expect it to gain over 40% in the next 12 months. After adjusting for its tasty dividend, total returns will be closer to 50%.

The Foolish takeaway

The high dividend yield for Diversified Royalty might seem enticing. However, investing in small-cap dividend stocks is quite risky amid an uncertain and challenging macro environment. Investors with a high-risk profile can consider gaining exposure to this TSX dividend stock while identifying other companies to diversify the portfolio further.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

