Home » Investing » 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Snag Today

4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Snag Today

Canadians should look to snatch up cheap stocks like Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) and others in late July.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks have been on the rebound after a rough start to the month of July. Fortunately, there are still some great opportunities for investors who are hungry for undervalued equities. Today, I want to look at four cheap stocks that are worth snatching up before we move into August.

This Big Six bank is a cheap stock worth watching in late July

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is the fifth-largest of the Big Six Canadian bank stocks. Don’t let the “small” size of CIBC trick you. This financial institution is still a dependable profit machine that deserves your attention. Its shares have dropped 14% in 2022 as of close on July 27. That has pushed the stock into negative territory year over year.

Investors can expect to see CIBC’s next batch of results before markets open on August 25. In Q2 2022, the bank reported adjusted net income of $1.65 billion, or $1.77 per diluted share — down marginally from $1.66 billion, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. This cheap stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine. It hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.83 per share, which represents a strong 5.2% yield.

Here’s an energy stock that has slipped into oversold territory

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is a Calgary-based company that supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and gas industry. The energy sector enjoyed a fantastic first half in 2022 due to rising oil and gas prices. However, Enerflex has seen those gains evaporate since the middle of April. Its shares are now down 30% in the year-to-date period.

This company is still on track for strong earnings growth going forward. The cheap stock is still worth snagging on the dip right now.

Investors can snag this cheap stock for its big dividend

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT), one of the largest in the country. Investors on the hunt for value and big income should look to this REIT today. Its shares have plunged 11% so far in 2022.

We can expect to see RioCan’s second-quarter 2022 earnings in early August. It delivered net income of $160 million in the first quarter of 2022 — up from $106 million in the previous year. Meanwhile, its occupancy improved to a very strong 97%. This REIT currently possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 9.7. The cheap stock also pays out a monthly distribution of $0.085 per share, which represents a 5% yield.

One more discounted bank stock to snag today

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) is yet another bank stock that looks nicely undervalued at the time of this writing. This regional bank boasts a strong presence in western Canada. Shares of Canadian Western have dropped 30% so far this year.

The bank achieved total revenue growth of 5% to $259 million in the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share were flat in the year-over-year period at $0.82. This cheap stock possesses a very favourable P/E ratio of 6.7. Better yet, investors can gobble up its quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. That represents a solid 4.8% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ENERFLEX LTD.

More on Investing

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Kay Ng

These bargain TSX stocks offer strong price-appreciation potential over the next five years while paying out awesome dividend income.

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Stocks for Beginners

8.1% Inflation Is a Summer Bummer, But You Can Reduce its Impact  

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning extra income from two dependable dividend stocks can help reduce the impact of runaway inflation in 2022.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

In today’s uncertain economy, I’m looking to build an additional stream of cash. Here are two dividend stocks at the…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $100? 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Now is an opportune time to start adding a few beaten-down stocks to your portfolio for the long term.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Your TFSA Portfolio in July

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think picking up shares of Shopify under $40 makes sense.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for New Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners can take advantage of the TFSA to generate tax-free income that won't put OAS pension payments at risk…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

4 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Selling Off

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are four top Canadian stocks that long-term investors should be loading up on while the market is down big…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

This Canadian Stock Looks Beyond Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a wonderful growth stock that seems to be valued as a low-growth stalwart.

Read more »