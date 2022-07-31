Home » Investing » Oil vs. Banks: Which Value Stocks Are Better?

Oil vs. Banks: Which Value Stocks Are Better?

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are popular this year, but what about bank stocks?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Oil stocks and bank stocks are among the most popular value stocks in Canada. Two banks, TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Royal Bank, occupy the two spot spots among Canada’s largest public companies. Oil stocks, including Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), round out much of the rest of the top 10.

Interestingly, oil stocks and bank stocks are both squarely in the “value” category. Value stocks are those stocks that are considered cheap. A common sign of a value stock is a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — a ratio of stock price to company profit. Both oil stocks and bank stocks have P/E ratios below 10, suggesting that they are deep-value names.

Many Canadian value investors choose to invest in both oil stocks and bank stocks. In general, they have done well. Oil stocks are among the few investments rising in value this year, while bank stocks have done well over the last two years. Either sector is worth investing in. But if you wish to invest in just one, read on, because I am going to spend the next few paragraphs exploring the pros and cons of each.

The case for oil

One positive thing about oil stocks is that they can sometimes deliver truly spectacular returns. From its lowest point in 2021 to its peak this year, Suncor Energy rallied 250%. If you’d invested $10,000 in it at its lowest levels and sold at the highest, your position would be worth $35,000. That’s a very good result.

You don’t commonly see returns like that from banks. TD Bank had a great year in 2021, but it only rose some 35%. Banks are generally slow and steady gainers, even in good times. Their earnings come mainly from lending, which is an activity that usually grows with the economy. There is no commodity whose price can soar overnight and give windfall profits to banks. That is precisely what can happen to oil stocks when oil prices rise.

The downside is that when oil prices go down, the very opposite happens to oil stocks: they crash. Companies like Suncor earn their revenue by selling oil and gasoline. When the prices of those goods crash, so do Suncor’s profits. So, oil stocks can be very risky.

The case for banks

The case for bank stocks is that they are generally pretty stable and dependable.

Banks like TD tend to grow their sales slowly and steadily as the economy grows. For loans to grow, you need more people borrowing, and increased borrowing comes with higher demand. For this reason, GDP growth — growth in the value of goods/services in the economy — puts an upper limit on bank revenue growth. That sounds like a negative, but it means that banks tend to give a smoother and less “scary” experience than oil stocks do. It might seem odd to hear that just 14 years after the 2008 financial crisis, but remember that that crisis was a once-in-a-century event. There has been no such banking crisis since that time.

Foolish takeaway

Oil stocks and bank stocks have a lot in common, including high dividend yields, cheap valuations, and much more. All in all, you could do well owning both. If you’re more risk tolerant, oil stocks might give you a bit more of the “roller coaster”-style experience you seek. If you’re more defensive, banks will generally be easier on your nerves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Money: Here’s How to Convert $6,000/Year Into $330,000

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid growth prospects and could deliver multi-fold returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 1 TSX Stock to Create $250 Every Month and $260K by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This next eight years are going to be crazy for this one TSX stock, but you can still get paid…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Could Gold and TSX Gold Stocks Get Their Sheen Back Anytime Soon?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The traditional safe haven has also underperformed amid the market turmoil this year.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Don't wait! If you have $250 to spare, start generating nice, growing, passive income from these Canadian dividend stocks now.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Investing

3 Inflation-Resistant TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fight back inflation with these three TSX stocks that offer strong growth, even in this bear market, and more to…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks That Could Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as Lightspeed, Shopify, and Nuvei have the potential to derive outsized gains to investors going forward.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

Passive Income 101: 2 Market Bargains to Take Advantage of Today

| Joey Frenette

Investors seeking to get more yield for their investment dollar should consider CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another top real estate…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Buy-and-Hold ETFs for Steady Wealth Building Over Decades

| Adam Othman

A small portfolio with few reliable ETFs can be enough for building your wealth over time. It’s also a hands-off…

Read more »