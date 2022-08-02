Home » Investing » 1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Sell-off That Could Make You a Millionaire

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Sell-off That Could Make You a Millionaire

Canadian fintech company Nuvei is well positioned to deliver market beating gains to long-term investors in the upcoming decade.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The stock market is extremely volatile in 2022. Most companies are exposed to macroeconomic challenges such as rising inflation, interest rate hikes, the threat of an upcoming recession, supply chain disruptions, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

As a result, several tech stocks touched 52-week lows in June before recovering a portion of these losses last month. Many growth stocks trading at record highs in November 2021 are now available at a massive discount, considering their historical valuations. 

But the ongoing carnage allows you to buy quality growth stocks at a cheaper multiple. One such fundamentally strong tech stock is Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NYSE:NVEI), which is currently valued at a market cap of $6.3 billion. 

Nuvei is a global payments provider that has lost over 44% in 2022. It has merchants across the globe and connects businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets. The payments processor deals in over 150 currencies while providing 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.

The total transaction value in the digital payments market is expected to hit $8.5 trillion in 2022, according to Statista. These numbers should keep growing as the shift towards e-commerce continues to accelerate in the upcoming decade, making Nuvei a solid long-term bet right now.

How did Nuvei perform in Q1 of 2022?

In May, Nuvei reported its numbers for Q1. Its revenue increased 43% year-over-year to US$214.5 million. Organic sales accounted for US$198 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) stood at US$91.6 million. 

A company’s adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a more accurate measure of its cash flows. Its operating cash flow surged 23% to US$65.7 million, and Nuvei ended the March quarter with US$735 million in cash. 

For Q2 2022, scheduled to be reported on August 9, Nuvei forecast sales between US$217 million and US$223 million while an adjusted EBITDA is estimated between US$88 million and US$91 million. Analysts are currently more bullish, expecting sales to increase by 42% year-over-year to US$282.84 million in the quarter. Over the same period, adjusted earnings per share are forecast to widen by 10% to US$0.60 per share. 

Nuvei expects payment volume and revenue to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 30% in the medium term.

Nuvei is focused on expanding its ecosystem

Nuvei has been consistently building its partnerships in the digital space. The last month has seen it extend its collaboration with Eyas Gaming in the U.K. Further, a Prague-based multi-wholesale supplies company, B2B medical equipment retailer, and Canadian food tech provider WeCook have also chosen Nuvei as their digital payments partner in July.

However, there is one headwind that Nuvei will have to battle before it can derive market-beating gains for shareholders. It supported 136 cryptocurrencies and 97 fiat currencies as of March 31, 2022. With digital assets dropping like flies, Nuvei could face several challenges on this front.

Nuvei stock is currently priced at $44.76, and analysts have a 12-month average price target of $108, indicating an upside potential of 140%. If the stock reclaims record highs by the end of 2023, investors could see their portfolio value increase by 300%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Robin Brown

If you're looking for stocks to tuck away forever, here are the top three TSX stocks that I plan to…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks to Buy in This Volatile Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuation and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three value stocks.

Read more »

man slides
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 tech bubble burst has created an opportunity to buy growth stocks at beaten-down prices. The sell-off pulled down…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

BCE Stock: 1 of My Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock and its hefty dividend are more than worth buying for those seeking shelter from high inflation.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

20% or More: Top Hypergrowth Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Hypergrowth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next decade? Check out this beaten-down stock!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Why Has Constellation Software Stock Surged 14% in the Last 2 Weeks?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has surged 14% in the last two weeks after falling 20%. What is driving this growth?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top growth stocks to consider right now.

Read more »