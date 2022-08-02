Home » Investing » BCE Stock: 1 of My Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

BCE Stock: 1 of My Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock and its hefty dividend are more than worth buying for those seeking shelter from high inflation.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As investors look for the TSX to add to its July gains in the third quarter, I’d look to top up on the many cheap Canadian dividend stocks out there before the price of admission goes shooting up. Indeed, a recession could be right around the corner, and higher rates may be the new reality that investors need to come to terms with. That said, there’s still a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines with few places to hide from sky-high inflation levels, which could persist for another few months.

Even if the Bank of Canada is keen on crushing inflation at the expense of halting economic growth, investors should not expect an abrupt return to a 2% inflation environment. Indeed, we’ve been spoiled with inflation lying in the 1-2% range for such a long period of time.

Dividend stocks are a great way to counter “higher for longer” inflation

With inflation looking to peak at north of 8%, investors shouldn’t expect recent front-loaded rate hikes to act as a magical cure for inflation. While inflation could fall quickly going into the latter half of the year, it could remain at above-average levels for years to come. Think of the 3-4% range as the new normal.

With less problematic, but still frothy inflation, the penalty for holding too much cash will remain elevated. That means overly conservative investors could continue to lose ground over investors willing to embrace market volatility.

Not to worry. We are going to look at one of the best TSX dividend stocks that I believe is on a fine middle ground. Shares have a low beta (0.38 at writing), meaning they are less likely to be as volatile as the TSX Index. Combined with a secure and bountiful dividend, and a reasonable price of admission, the following name seems too cheap to ignore right now. Without further ado, consider shares of BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE).

BCE sports a juicy 5.7% dividend yield at writing, slightly higher than the low-5% range following the stock’s recent plunge into a correction. The stock trades at 19.8 times price-to-earnings (P/E), pretty much in line with the telecom industry average P/E of 20.8. Indeed, BCE stock seems fair-valued right now, but with so many economic uncertainties, it’s arguable that BCE and its jumbo-sized dividend ought to make shares worth a bit of a premium.

Indeed, late phone bill payments and delayed device upgrades could weigh heavily on telecoms as we enter a recession. That said, BCE is a behemoth whose secure dividend will always appeal to the income-savvy crowds. Should shares plunge back to 52-week lows, the dividend yield would surpass 6% and beckon in the income seekers looking to shelter their wealth from high inflation.

BCE leaves a lot to be desired on the growth front, with low- to mid-single digit sales growth expected. But at the end of the day, a large and steady dividend is worthy of a premier multiple when a stagflation (a period of high inflation and stagnant economic growth) is still a possibility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

20% or More: Top Hypergrowth Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Hypergrowth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next decade? Check out this beaten-down stock!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Why Has Constellation Software Stock Surged 14% in the Last 2 Weeks?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has surged 14% in the last two weeks after falling 20%. What is driving this growth?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top growth stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

2 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Kay Ng

Top growing stocks can drive strong price appreciation, which is favourably taxed income when you realize the gains.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Jed Lloren

Have you been buying the dip? Don’t miss out on a great opportunity!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 3 Years, Can They Do It Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even amid an economic downturn, these three TSX stocks have doubled in the past three years. But can they do…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy These 3 Popular Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

The stock market has started to bounce back. Should you buy these three popular growth stocks?

Read more »