Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Rare Gems: 1 Pair of Outperforming Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks

Rare Gems: 1 Pair of Outperforming Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks

A pair of underrated but outperforming dividend-paying tech stocks are interesting options for income investors.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many investors earned a significant windfall during the heydays of the technology sector in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, the tech space is in a slump in 2022 due to recession fears and inflationary pressures. Tech giants like Shopify, Lightspeed Commerce, and Nuvei have lost favor with investors and are deep in the red.

Smaller players Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) and Softchoice Corporation (TSX:SFTC) are not only outperforming the sector leaders and broader market but are also rare gems. Both companies are interesting options for income investors because they are dividend-payers.

Thriving business

Evertz Technologies provides complete end-to-end broadcast solutions globally. One of its subsidiaries, Evertz Microsystems Limited, is a leading manufacturer of broadcast equipment and solutions. It delivers content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices.

The $1.1 billion technology company operates on a global scale and covers all aspects of broadcast production, including content creation, content distribution, and content delivery. Moreover, Evertz’s cutting-edge solutions, whether hardware or software, are unmatched in the industry.

Today, major broadcast facilities on every continent avail of its products and solutions. Telecommunications, satellite, cable TV, and IPTV providers, among others, form the customer base of Evertz. The financial results in fiscal 2022 reflect a thriving business.

In the 12 months ended April 30, 2022, revenue and earnings from operations increased 29% and 75% versus fiscal 2021, respectively. The year’s highlight was the 73.2% year-over-year increase in net earnings to $72.7 million. Notably, the business segments in North America (U.S. and Canada) and the international region reported significant sales increases.

In April 2022, Evertz launched the Scorpion smart media processing platform. The next-generation contribution network connects major stadiums in the U.S. to live sports. In the same month, the company announced the availability of its award-winning solution on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The Dream Catcher Bravo Studio is a flexible and cost-effective all-in-one production studio for multi-camera live events.

At $14.55 per share, Evertz is up 13.5% year-to-date. If you invest today, the dividend yield is a lucrative 4.9%.

Solid organic growth

Softchoice flies under the radar but is a better choice than the tech leaders. At $23.96 per share, the year-to-date gain is 13.1%. The dividend yield is a decent 1.6%. This $1.4 billion software-focused IT solutions provider from Toronto equips organizations and helps them to realize the full potential of the cloud.

The major services include cloud and data center, collaboration and digital workplace, IT asset management, network, and security. Softchoice desires to lead business transformation through information technology. Among its prominent technology partners are Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, IBM and Microsoft.

In Q1 fiscal 2022, gross sales and net income from operations increased 7.3% and 151.9%, respectively. Adjusted net income grew 79.1% year-over-year to US$4.6 million. Vince De Palma, Softchoice’s President and CEO noted, “We experienced a solid first quarter of organic growth including double digit growth in our Software & Cloud solutions.”  

Management uses its free cash flow to fund growth investments and pay dividends. It appears that Softchoice is still scratching the surface. According to management, the addressable target market is US$300 billion.

In the limelight

While the tech sector is still in a slump at the start of August 2022, some smaller cap stocks deserve more attention. Evertz and Softchoice are upstaging TSX’s tech giants.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Cisco Systems, Lightspeed Commerce, and Microsoft.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Sell-off That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian fintech company Nuvei is well positioned to deliver market beating gains to long-term investors in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Robin Brown

If you're looking for stocks to tuck away forever, here are the top three TSX stocks that I plan to…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks to Buy in This Volatile Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuation and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three value stocks.

Read more »

man slides
Tech Stocks

The 2 Best Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 tech bubble burst has created an opportunity to buy growth stocks at beaten-down prices. The sell-off pulled down…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

BCE Stock: 1 of My Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock and its hefty dividend are more than worth buying for those seeking shelter from high inflation.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

20% or More: Top Hypergrowth Stocks for 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Hypergrowth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next decade? Check out this beaten-down stock!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Why Has Constellation Software Stock Surged 14% in the Last 2 Weeks?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has surged 14% in the last two weeks after falling 20%. What is driving this growth?

Read more »