Home » Investing » Give Your TFSA a Passive-Income Raise With This High-Yielding Star

Give Your TFSA a Passive-Income Raise With This High-Yielding Star

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) is a terrific passive-income bargain on the TSX Index after a turbulent first half of 2022.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) can be transformed into a passive-income stream that can last you a lifetime. Undoubtedly, the market turbulence in the first half of the year has many Canadians hitting the pause button with their retirement accounts. The market is incredibly volatile, with markets suffering north of 2% drops many times over the past few quarters.

The COVID crisis, high inflation, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, China’s strict lockdowns, and global supply chain issues are some of the things that have investors unsettled of late. With a looming recession, and Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing, geopolitical tensions took a sharp uptick on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, increased tension between China and the United States is the last thing this market needs. Should things sour, the July bonce in markets could easily be clawed back by a jittery Mr. Market. In any case, investors should not pay too much merit to the growing list of issues. Undoubtedly, a mild slowdown (even a recession) seems to have already been baked into the markets. The latest round of earnings results haven’t been great but have been enough to keep markets somewhat stable.

Things look ugly today but could improve

Looking ahead, I expect inflation could plunge sharply, as Federal Reserve rate hikes and tanking commodity prices (oil fell below US$95 per barrel this week) provide a bit of relief to input costs. Further, declining consumer sentiment and a growing glut of inventory could provide enough disinflationary pressure to drag inflation below 4% by year’s end.

It’s been an inflationary hailstorm that has not spared many firms. In any case, investors must continue to stay the course and top up their TFSA passive-income accounts, if they can help it. At the end of the day, all the negatives you hear about today are likely to be less impactful in a few months from now. That’s why it’s never a good idea to delay picking up the firms you deem are too cheap.

H&R REIT: A bargain of a passive-income play

At writing, I’m a big fan of H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN), one of the cheapest options in the REIT space. After tumbling another 22.5% over the past year, the $3.5 billion diversified real estate play now trades at 2.66 times price-to-earnings (P/E) and 0.7 times price-to-book (P/B), both of which are below the REIT industry averages of 7.8 and 1.0, respectively.

Why such a hefty discount? Higher rates and a deterioration of office demand have weighed heavily on the REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFOs). The REIT slashed its distribution during the worst of the pandemic and proceeded with divestitures after the fact.

There’s no question that H&R desires to transform itself for the better. The REIT sold around $600 million worth of grocery-anchored retail real estate and a whopping $2.3 billion in office properties. Sure, retail and office exposure isn’t viewed too fondly by investors these days. That said, I think H&R could have gotten a bigger bang for its buck had it waited for the dust to settle.

In any case, H&R has a better mix and a much better valuation. The 4.2% yield is pretty average but could be in a position to grow over the coming decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Value Pick Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors looking for value seek out Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) as an investment in this difficult market?

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the top cryptocurrencies long-term investors should buy right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Proven Strategy to Get Ahead of Inflation: Earn Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can better cope with inflation by earning passive income from stocks that pay dividends each month.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors can depend on top Canadian stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) for many years to come.

Read more »

A worker overlooks a refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 3%

| Vineet Kulkarni

Investors should keep their eye on the dividend yield, not the dividend amount, to boost their passive income.

Read more »

railroad
Investing

CN Rail: The Dividend-Growth Stock Looks Unstoppable After Q2 Beat

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock is a dividend juggernaut that could power to new highs following its robust Q2 earnings results.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Higher Than Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have yields so high, you won't even need to worry about inflation any more on the TSX…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock That You Can’t Overlook

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-performing energy stock with an upsurge in profit is validating the prediction that the oil sector will deliver mind-blowing…

Read more »