Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Are you looking for stocks that you can hold through to retirement? Here are two top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

During retirement, I think it’s imperative that investors hold stocks that can generate a solid source of passive income. This will allow you to live a comfortable life after you’ve stopped working. However, in the years leading to retirement, investors should look for stocks that can generate growth. This allows investors to build a solid portfolio that they can use to withdraw funds out of over time.

Fortunately, there are stocks that could provide this combination of a safe dividend and solid growth. In this article, I’ll discuss why investors should buy and hold Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock until retirement.

Why you should buy Telus

If you’ve spent any considerable time in Canada, you’ll know that Telus is one of the three large Canadian telecom providers. Alongside BCE, it operates the largest telecom network in the country. Its network covers 99% of the Canadian population. In 2021, the company reported having 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers, 2.3 million internet subscribers, and 1.3 million television subscribers.

Despite having such a formidable role in the Canadian telecom industry, Telus’s business has an even more attract aspect to it. In recent years, the company has risen to become a major player in the global healthcare space. It provides many services to healthcare professionals and a telehealth solution that can be used to access medical professionals from the comfort of one’s own home. The company estimates that its healthcare services cover 20.7 million lives.

Telus also shines from a dividend point of view. It has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 17 years. Last year, the company raised its dividend distribution by 7.3%. If Telus can continue growing its dividend at that rate, investors should be able to keep ahead of inflation over time. Investors should keep an eye on Telus’s dividend-payout ratio. The company tries to maintain a ratio of 60-75% of its free cash flow. Although it hasn’t been a problem for a long time, that is a much higher ratio than some investors may be comfortable with.

The case for Bank of Nova Scotia

Canadians should be familiar with Bank of Nova Scotia. It is one of the Big Five, a group of leading companies within the Canadian banking industry. As of this writing, it is the third-largest Canadian bank in terms of assets under management, revenue, and market cap.

What makes Bank of Nova Scotia attractive is its focus on its international presence. In 2021, nearly a third of its earnings came from sources outside Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia is also well positioned for further international growth. It has established itself as a major player within the Pacific Alliance. This is a region which includes the countries of Chile, Columbia, Mexico, and Peru. It’s forecasted that this region could see faster economic growth than Canada and the United States over the coming years.

Like Telus, Bank of Nova Scotia is an excellent dividend stock. It has managed to pay shareholders a dividend in each of the past 189 years. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia offers investors a forward dividend yield of 5.32%. This provides investors with the opportunity to get a lot of value for each dollar invested in the company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Streams Perfect for Retirees

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees are really feeling the pinch, so here are three methods of creating passive income to help you today.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Let it Snow! 2 Energy Stocks to Warm Your Portfolio With Regular Income

| Puja Tayal

Canadian energy companies will benefit from competition amid a tight liquified natural gas supply. Here are two dividend-yielding energy stocks…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you are looking for the safest dividend stocks, dividend history is just one of the factors to consider.

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Dividend Stocks

What Would a Real Estate Crash Do to REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A real estate market crash in 2022 could affect REITs, but not two names with strong fundamentals and leasing momentum.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $100 capital is enough to purchase shares of top-performing TSX stocks or a cheap, high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Dividend stocks are ideal for hedging against market corrections. Here are two top stocks I plan to own for life.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 1 Top Oversold Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

New investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today for a TFSA or RRSP…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these three TSX stocks with high dividend yields are worth a look in this rising-rate environment, despite this…

Read more »