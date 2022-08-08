Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » BlackBerry Stock is Rallying! Buy Before It’s Too Late

BlackBerry Stock is Rallying! Buy Before It’s Too Late

BlackBerry’s improving fundamentals have helped its stock soar lately and outperform the broader market.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) have recently started rallying despite the broader market’s sideways movement. In the last 25 sessions, BB stock has gone up by 22% to $8.72 per share — outperforming the TSX Composite Index by a wide margin, as it rose by only 2.3% during the same period. While ongoing economic uncertainties might mean stocks are volatile in the near term, I still consider BlackBerry to be one of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now and hold for the long term. Before I explain why, let’s quickly review BB stock price movement so far this year.

BlackBerry’s recent stock price movement

After rising by nearly 22% in 2021, BlackBerry stock started this year on a slightly positive note as it rose by 3.1% in the first quarter. However, a tech sector-wide crash amid investor concerns about rising interest rates and inflationary pressures reversed this positive trend. As a result, the stock slipped by about 13.8% in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, the company’s consistently better-than-expected quarterly results and improving fundamentals are keeping investor optimism intact. These could be the two main reasons why BB stock has risen by about 39% after reaching its lowest level in 18 months on May 12.

Improving financial growth

The Waterloo-based tech company has been beating Street analysts’ bottom line estimates for the last four quarters in a row. In the May 2022 quarter, BlackBerry’s cybersecurity segment revenue rose 6% YoY (year-over-year) to around US$113 million. More importantly, its revenue from the IoT (internet of things) segment surged by 19% YoY with the help of strengthening demand for its QNX software and other offerings for the auto industry. As a result, BlackBerry posted an adjusted net loss of US$31 million for the quarter — much narrower than the expectation of US$38.8 million.

Strong fundamentals

Apart from its improving financial growth trends, one thing I find even more appealing is BlackBerry’s increasing focus on developing advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence-based technological solutions for futuristic vehicles. In some of my recent articles, I’ve highlighted how the Canadian tech company has the potential to significantly expand its presence in the automotive technology space with the help of its QNX operating system and the upcoming intelligent vehicle data platform called IVY.

On this front, BlackBerry recently reached another milestone by announcing its partnership with NETA Auto — an electric vehicle brand owned by China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile. Under this partnership, the Chinese automaker will use BlackBerry’s QNX technology in its upcoming futuristic sports sedan, the NETA S, which is likely to enter production soon. I expect this move to further strengthen BlackBerry’s presence in the electric vehicle segment in China — the world’s largest automotive market. This recent announcement could be another reason why BlackBerry has regained investor confidence lately — triggering a sharp rally in its stock.

Foolish bottom line

While BlackBerry stock is down 26% on a year-to-date basis, and might continue to remain volatile in the near-term due to ongoing macro level uncertainties amid high inflation, I still find this stock very attractive for the long-term. Its growing presence in the automotive space could help its financials grow exponentially in the coming years, allowing BB stock to continue soaring.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

The Best U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks in the U.S. such as Microsoft and Broadcom have the potential to generate massive wealth for long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

How to Create $100,000 by Investing $500/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two TSX stocks will aid you in building wealth of $100,000 over the next 8.5 years.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

This Battered Growth Stock Could Soar Over the Next 3 Months

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) is a top work-from-anywhere stock that may be in for a sizeable move to the upside in coming…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to take advantage of the stock market selloff? Here are three stocks that could set you up…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) Stock Is Still Down 63%: Should You Buy it?

| Adam Othman

The growth potential of many new tech stocks that joined the TSX during the pandemic may have been exaggerated, and…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Buy these two growth stocks today!

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I am Buying During a Correction

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Docebo and Shopify should remain part of your buying list right now.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Sector ETFs to Buy for a Recovery

| Adam Othman

Individual tech stocks might not fit the risk appetite of many conservative investors. Though, gaining exposure to the entire sector…

Read more »