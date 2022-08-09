Home » Investing » 3 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

3 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

Companies such as Savaria and Pembina Pipeline pay monthly dividends, making the stocks attractive to income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in quality dividend stocks allows you to generate steady cash flows over time. There are few stocks on the TSX that pay investors monthly dividends. Here, we’ll look at three cheap stocks Canadians can buy to generate a predictable income stream each month.

Keyera

An energy infrastructure company, Keyera (TSX:KEY), returned 13.4% to investors in 2022. However, it’s also trading 10% below 52-week highs and offers investors a dividend yield of 6.2%. Keyera currently pays investors monthly dividends of $0.16 per share.

In 2021, Keyera increased revenue by 65.5% year over year to almost $5 billion, while adjusted earnings surged 400% to $1.40 per share. Now, analysts tracking Keyera stock expect earnings to rise by 32% in 2022, suggesting its price-to-earnings multiple of 16.9 is very reasonable.

Keyera has a strong balance sheet, allowing the company to distribute monthly dividends. Its dividend payouts have increased by 25% in the last six years. Investors can brace for further increases in dividends, as Keyera is forecast to increase earnings by 14% annually in the next five years.

Savaria

One of the top-performing stocks on the TSX, Savaria (TSX:SIS) has returned 1,380% to investors since August 2012. Savaria is a global leader in the accessibility industry and provides solutions for the physically challenged and the elderly. It has a comprehensive set of products with three business segments that include Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles.

Savaria has a global manufacturing network with 15 plants across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and China.

Savaria pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.042 per share, indicating a forward yield of 3.5%. Its dividend has increased by 7% annually in the last five years.

Savaria’s revenue in Q1 of 2022 rose 63.8% year over year to $183.5 million due to its acquisition of Handicare.

Analysts tracking Savaria expect earnings to rise by 94% in 2022 and 25% in 2023. Given its robust earnings expansion, Savaria is trading at an attractive price-to-earnings multiple of 20. The stock also trades at a discount of 50% to average analyst price target estimates.

Pembina Pipeline

Another energy stock that makes the list is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA). A Canada-based pipeline company, Pembina, has a monthly dividend payout of $0.21 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Pembina Pipeline started paying investors a dividend back in 1998. In the last decade, these payouts have risen at an annual rate of 5%. Pembina is well poised to maintain or even increase its payouts, even if market conditions deteriorate, as it derives 88% of cash flows from fee-based contracts. Its payout ratio is also sustainable at less than 60%.

Pembina has an investment-grade balance sheet providing it with additional financial flexibility. The company has a large pipeline of projects that should expand its base of cash-generating assets and fuel dividend increases in the future. Pembina recently disclosed a joint venture where it will merge its Western Canadian processing assets with an infrastructure fund. Once the deal is closed, Pembina will increase dividends by 3.6%.

The Foolish takeaway

Investors seeking passive income can use this article as a starting point to identify fundamentally strong stocks that pay monthly dividends. For example, an investment of $5,000 in each of these three stocks will let you generate over $60 in dividends each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP, PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION, and Savaria Corp.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Prices Crashed 9.5% Last Week

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) crashed 6% last week. Are they good buys on the dip?

Read more »

Going against the grain
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: 1 Top Contrarian Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Here's why this top Canadian energy stock with a high dividend yield looks undervalued and good to buy now for…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Market Volatility: 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The market volatility does not look like it will let up any time soon, but these two stocks are too…

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Lost 10% Last Week, Despite Record Profits

| Vineet Kulkarni

SU stock has gained 20%, while TSX energy stocks are sitting on decent gains of 33% for the year.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Soaring Cash Flows: 2 TSX Oil Stocks Are Paying “Special” Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX oil stocks have declared payment of special dividends to shareholders in 2022 due to soaring cash flows and…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

Canadian Value Investors: 2 Top U.S. Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Skechers and Exxon Mobil are two undervalued gems that Canadian investors can buy in 2022. Both stocks may outpace the…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks I’d Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two energy stocks can provide an investment portfolio with both passive income and market-beating returns.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Falls Below US$90 for 1st Time Since February: 2 Energy Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

With oil prices decreasing, energy infrastructure stocks might remain solid bets, even if others see a downturn.

Read more »