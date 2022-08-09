Home » Investing » Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Tech stocks are on sale, but that might not be the case for much longer. Here are two top picks for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Despite rising fears of a recession, the stock market is coming off one of its hottest months in a while. Year to date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is still down about 8%. But over the past month, the index has jumped close to 5%. 

The tech sector is one area of the market that’s been hit particularly hard this year. Following the COVID-19 market crash, many high-priced tech stocks delivered multi-bagger returns in a very short period of time. But since late 2021, it’s been a far different story. Many high-quality tech stocks are still down big this year, even with the market’s recent surge over the past month. 

Investors with a long-term time horizon should seriously consider taking advantage of the huge discounts on the TSX. 

I’ve reviewed two tech companies at the top of my watch list right now. I’m a shareholder of one of these tech stocks already but will be looking to start a position in the other very shortly.

Shopify

One of the largest tech companies in the country has been in the headlines all year long, primarily for negative reasons. Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is down more than 60% in 2022 and close to 80% below 52-week highs. 

The company’s quarterly report was released last week shortly after announcing that it would be cutting its workforce by 10%. The stock unsurprisingly dropped sharply after the layoff announcement but since then, shares have rallied, despite the somewhat underwhelming quarterly results.

Management was transparent about the company’s current struggles and is optimistic that it will emerge from 2022 as a stronger company. 

As a current Shopify shareholder, I’ve already added to my position several times this year.

The company has established itself as a leader in the growing e-commerce space, which is why I’m confident that the tech stock will soon return to its market-beating ways.

Constellation Software

It continues to be business as usual for one of the most under-the-radar growth stocks on the TSX. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has quietly been delivering multi-bagger gains to its shareholders ever since it joined the TSX close to 15 years ago.

Growth has slowed in recent years, but the tech stock is still up a market-crushing 210% over the past five years. In comparison, excluding dividends, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up only 30% in the same time span.

Shares are currently trading at a discount of 10% below 52-week highs. That might not seem like much, but this is a growth stock that doesn’t go on sale often. 

If Shopify is too volatile for your liking, Constellation Software is the right growth stock for you.

Foolish bottom line

In the short term, it’s incredibly difficult to predict the performance of the stock market. It’s very possible that the recent bull run will be followed by a steep downturn. However, in the long term, I firmly believe that both the companies I’ve reviewed will continue to be leaders in their respective markets. 

If you’ve got some cash readily available, your future self will thank you in a few years’ time for starting a position in these two discounted tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Market Volatility: 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The market volatility does not look like it will let up any time soon, but these two stocks are too…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Tech Stocks

Cineplex Stock Shoots Up as Meme Stocks Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock seems to have started a rebound after meme stocks started climbing on Monday. But should investors buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Top Canadian High-Growth Stock to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect this attractive Canadian high-growth stock to rally in the near term, as it’s set to announce its latest…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW) Stock Has Surged 79% in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sierra Wireless Inc. (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) is a tech stock that has soared on the back of a big acquisition announcement last…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock is Rallying! Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s improving fundamentals have helped its stock soar lately and outperform the broader market.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

The Best U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks in the U.S. such as Microsoft and Broadcom have the potential to generate massive wealth for long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

How to Create $100,000 by Investing $500/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two TSX stocks will aid you in building wealth of $100,000 over the next 8.5 years.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

This Battered Growth Stock Could Soar Over the Next 3 Months

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) is a top work-from-anywhere stock that may be in for a sizeable move to the upside in coming…

Read more »