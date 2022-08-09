Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Nuvei Stock Crashed 23% After Q2 Earnings: Why I’d Buy More Today

Nuvei Stock Crashed 23% After Q2 Earnings: Why I’d Buy More Today

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock could stage a sharp recovery soon, as it looks way too oversold after Tuesday’s big crash.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Shares of Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) tanked by as much as 23% in intraday trading Tuesday morning after its second-quarter results came out. While NVEI stock staged a recovery later during the session, it was still trading with more than 16% losses in the afternoon at $45.32 per share. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index fell by 0.4% in early trading, as Canadian investors continued to react to the ongoing corporate earnings.

Nuvei’s latest quarterly results seemingly failed to impress investors, triggering a sharp selloff in its stock. Nonetheless, I’d still buy the dip in its stock, as it looks really undervalued after today’s big crash. Before I explain why, let’s quickly take a look at some key highlights from its latest quarterly earnings report.

Nuvei stock crashed after the Q2 earnings release

In the second quarter (Q2), Nuvei reported an 18.6% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its total revenue to US$211.3 million — slightly less than analysts’ estimate of around US$220.7 million. With this, the Canadian payment technology company registered a 15.9% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings to US$0.51 per share, exceeding Street analysts’ estimate of around US$0.47 per share.

Based on these financial figures, today’s massive selloff in NVEI stock could partly be attributed to its Q2 revenue miss. However, that’s not the only reason. After posting lower-than-expected revenue in the second quarter, the tech company also slightly lowered its full-year 2022 outlook, which might have accelerated the selloff in its stock today.

Key reasons that hurt its Q2 financials

While it’s true that Nuvei’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates, despite posting strong YoY growth, it’s important for investors to understand why its revenue missed expectations.

Despite consistently growing demand for its innovative payment technology solutions, the company cited unfavourable foreign currency exchange rates as the main reason hurting its revenue in the last quarter. In addition, Nuvei management also highlighted volatility in digital assets and cryptocurrencies and global economic uncertainties for its decision to adjust the full-year outlook.

Why I’d buy more

Interestingly, Nuvei’s total revenue in the last quarter actually grew by 24% YoY to around US$220.7 million at constant currency. That’s why I wouldn’t blame Nuvei’s business model or its management for external factors like unfavourable currency price movement. It’s also important to note that this factor is temporary, as the foreign currency exchange rates may go either way.

Similarly, you can’t expect a tech firm like Nuvei to control other external macro factors like cryptocurrency market volatility and global economic uncertainties. While these factors might slightly trim Nuvei’s profitability in the short term, they are very likely to have any major impact on its long-term growth outlook.

Foolish bottom line

Today’s crash in Nuvei stock clearly reflects investors’ fears that some macro uncertainties are likely to hurt its financial growth in the coming years. In my opinion, as long as the demand for its industry-leading payment services solutions remains strong, these factors shouldn’t hurt its long-term growth outlook. Given that, today’s selloff in NVEI stock has made it look really undervalued, making it attractive for long-term investors to buy at a big bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Tech stocks are on sale, but that might not be the case for much longer. Here are two top picks…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Market Volatility: 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The market volatility does not look like it will let up any time soon, but these two stocks are too…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Tech Stocks

Cineplex Stock Shoots Up as Meme Stocks Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock seems to have started a rebound after meme stocks started climbing on Monday. But should investors buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Top Canadian High-Growth Stock to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect this attractive Canadian high-growth stock to rally in the near term, as it’s set to announce its latest…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW) Stock Has Surged 79% in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sierra Wireless Inc. (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) is a tech stock that has soared on the back of a big acquisition announcement last…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock is Rallying! Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s improving fundamentals have helped its stock soar lately and outperform the broader market.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

The Best U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks in the U.S. such as Microsoft and Broadcom have the potential to generate massive wealth for long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

How to Create $100,000 by Investing $500/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two TSX stocks will aid you in building wealth of $100,000 over the next 8.5 years.

Read more »