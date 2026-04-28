3 Stocks That Could Deliver Impressive Long-Term Growth

These three stocks have the hallmarks of companies with the potential to deliver life-changing returns to their shareholders

• All three companies are positioned at inflection points in massive markets—hydrogen fuel cells for heavy vehicles, connected car technology, and AI-enhanced primary care—despite carrying risk typical of transformative growth stocks.

• Ballard Power hit record production with 40% growth, BlackBerry's QNX segment surged 20% with $950 million in royalty backlog, and Well Health serves 40% of Canadian physicians with plans to reach 10% market share.

Stocks that have the potential to deliver life-changing returns to their shareholders have a few things in common. First of all, they are definitely not without risk. Secondly, they usually offer a product or service that’s changing the way things are done. This could mean that they are doing things totally differently, or they are doing the same thing much more efficiently. Finally, they usually have strong secular trends behind them.

In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that I think have a strong growth runway ahead of them. And this makes them really attractive buys today.

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Ballard Power

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP) is a fuel cell technology company. Its fuel cells are a clean energy source that power heavy duty vehicles such as buses, trains, and commercial trucks. The company has spent the last few decades developing and improving upon its fuel cells. Ballard’s recent success in order activity and cost cutting mean that the future is looking increasingly bright.

Mass adoption – this is a goal that Ballard continues to work toward. Progress has been slow, as using Ballard’s fuel cells to power vehicles is a big change. But progress is being made.

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In 2025, Ballard stock set a new production record of almost 800 engines, 40% higher than the prior year. This drove a 43% increase in revenue to $99.4 million. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Ballard’s heavy-duty mobility segment posted a 70% increase in its revenue, to $28.6 million. Clearly, growth is gaining momentum.

On the cost side, things are also looking up for Ballard. Cash operating costs declined 41% in the fourth quarter. Finally, all of this allowed Ballard to also post record operating cash flow of $11.4 million.

Ballard’s fuel cells continue to provide heavy duty vehicle operators around the world with a clean, high-performance option for their fleet.

Blackberry

Another high-growth potential stock that has strong long-term upside is Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Blackberry is involved in two distinct businesses. The first is embedded systems, which enables machine-to-machine communication and connectivity. Think connected cars, robotics, and connected medical devices. The second is secure communications, which facilitates safe and secure communication of even the most highly sensitive and classified interactions.

Blackberry’s QNX segment is the one that’s set to experience massive growth. This will come from the rise of the connected car, robotics applications, and medical devices.

After years of sub-standard performance, it looks like Blackberry’s QNX segment is ramping up. In fact, it posted a 20% increase in revenue in Q4, to $78.7 million. This was accompanied by strong royalty backlog, which hit $950 million, highlighting a multi-year revenue growth profile.

Blackberry is well-positioned to benefit from these advances.

Well Health Technologies

The growth potential of Well Health Technologies Ltd. (TSX:WELL) lies in the improvements that the company is making in the healthcare system.

Well Health stock has recently made the decision to focus its efforts on the Canadian primary care industry, which has been benefiting enormously from its technology. The company offers software and solutions that provide benefits such as better information management, greater efficiencies, and a taste of the power of artificial intelligence. All of this increases margins of the primary care businesses, as well as improves patient care.

The primary care market in Canada remains a very large and pretty much untapped market. But Well Health’s scale is building. Right now, over 40% of physicians engage with Well Health’s platform in some capacity. An estimated 70% of the Canadian population lives within 20 kilometres of a Well Health clinic. The company targets a 10% market share within the next 8 to 10 years. Its market share is currently below 2%.

The bottom line

The three stocks discussed in this article really offer investors the potential for strong long-term gains. Of course, there is always risk in these types of stocks. But these three have the power of strong secular trends on their side – clean energy, machine-to-machine connectivity, and artificial intelligence.

Buy them today for strong long-term reward potential.