Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Are you looking for TSX stocks to power you through the next decade? At such low prices, you can’t go wrong with these two.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re a Motley Fool investor that’s read basically any of my hundreds (thousands? It feels like thousands) of articles, you’ll know I’m into long-term investing. And there’s a solid reason.

It’s been proven time and again that investing in TSX stocks for years, over a decade or more, is far more effective than investing in a growth stock again and again. Unless you’re watching your investments as a full-time job day after day after day after … you get it. Even then, there is certainly no guarantee.

And since you’re not a stock-watching zombie (I hope), then these two TSX stocks are much better long-term options. In fact, they could make your portfolio absolutely explode in the next decade.

AutoCanada

You know what you need? A new car. No? You don’t right now? Alright, that’s cool. But you will. Sooner or later, you’ll need a new car, and it could be one of the many locations owned by AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ). The auto dealer owns 63 locations across Canada, consisting of 25 brands, at the time of writing. And that’s going to be huge over the next decade.

That’s because it’s one of the TSX stocks that will certainly be effected by the growth in electric vehicles. AutoCanada is already doing really well, expanding and acquiring new businesses across the country. But when there’s a mass move towards electric vehicles, expect this stock to soar even further.

Even now, Motley Fool investors can look back on growth of 153% in the last decade, which includes the recent fall. If you don’t include the fall, the climb reached 423%! And that could easily happen again. So, while it trades at just 5.66 times earnings, I’d snap up this company while it’s so cheap.

Canopy Growth

You know what else we’re bound to see more use of? Pot. Cannabis. Marijuana. Weed. Whatever you call it, it’s out there, and it isn’t going anywhere. Not when it has the ability to make governments so much money. And while there might be a stall in the United States, that won’t last forever. Every analyst out there has said as much.

And that’s why Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) should still be on you buy list among TSX stocks. Sure, it’s fallen to single digits after reaching heights in the $70 range. And if you bought there, that’s brutal. But you could make it all back by buying at these incredibly low prices and holding on for the next decade.

True, it will be a volatile time. But the company is still large and in charge. In charge of a massive market opportunity in the U.S. that is, thanks to acquisitions set to take hold when legalization happens. So, yeah, shares are down 63% year to date, but those shares are also up 28% in the last month. At $4 per share, it looks like just about anyone can afford even a small stake in this for the next 10 years.

Foolish takeaway

Long-term investing has been proven time and again to be what Motley Fool investors should first consider when buying stocks. If these fit into your financial goals and plans, then all the power to you. Because these TSX stocks could be some of the biggest winners at these prices in the next decade and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canopy Growth Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

stock data
Investing

Millennials: 3 TSX Stocks You Can Trust Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Millennials can trust top TSX stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) for the long haul.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Dividend Aristocrats could help Canadian investors earn consistent passive income, even in difficult economic times.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Andrew Walker

Investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for TFSA and RRSP portfolios focused on passive income…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

| Adam Othman

Starting a monthly passive income from your TFSA won't just help with a few small routine expenses; it will also…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Forget BlackBerry Stock: Buy This Growth Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock is up over 30% in the last two months, but is it all due to meme stock…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for TSX Energy Stocks as Bears Dominate?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Since June, TSX energy stocks have lost 25% on average, notably underperforming broad market indices.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Top TSX Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash that you're looking to invest now, here are three smart investment options on the TSX.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Dividend Heavyweight That Could Take Share From Rogers

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock is a nearly 6% yielding behemoth that could skyrocket, as it takes share from rivals.

Read more »