Home » Investing » A $1,000,000 TFSA is Possible! Here’s How

A $1,000,000 TFSA is Possible! Here’s How

A $1 million TFSA could be achieved with growth stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Accumulating $1,000,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) might seem far-fetched. But with the right strategy and a little discipline, it’s certainly achievable. Here’s how you can create a million-dollar TFSA relatively quickly. 

TFSA assumptions

You’ll have to make some assumptions for any long-term wealth creation plan. In this case, we’re going to assume that the structure of the TFSA program remains unchanged for the foreseeable future. We’re also going to assume that you are eligible for the full TFSA contribution room of $81,500. 

Finally, we assume that the government will keep expanding this contribution room steadily for the next decade. That means $6,000 in additional contribution room every year until the mid-2030s. 

Based on these assumptions, your starting capital is $81,500 and your annual investment is $6,000. Over the course of a decade, this strategy should help you accumulate $141,500 in your TFSA. That’s impressive, but a long way off from our million-dollar goal. 

To achieve the seven-figure benchmark, you’ll need to invest your TFSA in hypergrowth stocks. 

Hypergrowth stocks

Extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary measures. Most investors deploy their TFSA in vanilla savings accounts or blue chip dividend stocks. This is a perfectly reasonable strategy, but to hit the million-dollar mark you’ll need a portfolio of hypergrowth stocks.

Hypergrowth stocks can deliver double-digit returns consistently over long periods. A stock that’s growing at an annual rate of 26% or above could be an ideal target. 

Stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are an ideal fit. The enterprise software conglomerate has steadily expanded its portfolio of niche software firms over the past three decades. Recurring revenue and free cash flow have both expanded at a double-digit annual rate. 

Meanwhile, the stock is up 2,230% over the past 10 years — a compounded annual growth rate of 36%. 

This year, the company broke its own record for deal-making. It deployed more capital in the first half of 2022 than it did in all of 2021. These acquisitions may take a while to be fully integrated into the core business, but shareholders should see the results reflected in the financials relatively soon. 

By deploying a maxed-out TFSA in growth stocks, Constellation Software could help you reach $1 million within the next decade. In fact, if it can sustain its current pace of a 36% CAGR, Constellation Software could help push your TFSA balance beyond $2 million by 2032. 

Bottomline

A million-dollar TFSA is rare but not impossible. With the right strategy and some patience, you could push your account beyond seven figures relatively soon.

The key is to maximize the contribution room you have available and focus on hyper-growth stocks like Constellation Software. Consistently reinvesting in steady growth stocks should help you build wealth within the next decade. 

For most investors, a million-dollar TFSA should deliver enough tax-free passive income to cover living expenses and guarantee financial freedom. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider buying growth stocks such as Shopify that are trading at a discount to their historical valuation.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): Much Better Than Feared

| Andrew Button

Recently Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock rallied after earnings beat expectations.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power 

| Puja Tayal

Amid economic uncertainty, investors look for stocks that can thrive in any crisis and grow long term. Here are two…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Crashed 23% After Q2 Earnings: Why I’d Buy More Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock could stage a sharp recovery soon, as it looks way too oversold after Tuesday’s big crash.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Tech stocks are on sale, but that might not be the case for much longer. Here are two top picks…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Market Volatility: 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The market volatility does not look like it will let up any time soon, but these two stocks are too…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Tech Stocks

Cineplex Stock Shoots Up as Meme Stocks Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock seems to have started a rebound after meme stocks started climbing on Monday. But should investors buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Top Canadian High-Growth Stock to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect this attractive Canadian high-growth stock to rally in the near term, as it’s set to announce its latest…

Read more »