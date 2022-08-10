Home » Investing » Why I Prefer Banks to Oil Stocks for 2022’s 2nd Half

Why I Prefer Banks to Oil Stocks for 2022’s 2nd Half

Right now, I like bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) more than oil stocks.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

In the second half of 2022, the rally in energy stocks is beginning to fade. The price of oil recently dropped below US$90 per barrel, marking a 28.4% decline from the all-time high. In the first half of this year, oil was one of the few sectors giving investors positive returns, but it’s rapidly giving them back.

Personally, I still think oil stocks are undervalued. The price of oil has fallen, but oil companies are likely to deliver strong earnings, even with oil as low as $80. Suncor Energy reportedly has a $45 breakeven price, so it will be very profitable at any oil price we’re likely to see this year.

With that said, I’m favouring banks to oil stocks for the second half of the year. Banks are already massively out of favour; oil stocks are only just now coming back down to Earth. I sold all of my Suncor Energy stock a few months ago and increased my exposure to banks shortly afterward. Here’s why.

Oil is volatile and hard to predict

As I’ve written in past articles about oil, there are good reasons to think that the entire year of 2022 will see high oil prices. Sure, we’re going through an economic contraction, but there are still supply-side forces keeping prices high. The war in Ukraine is still ongoing, OPEC is barely raising output, and the U.S. emergency release of oil from its strategic reserve (SPR) will end eventually. Taking all of these factors together, it appears likely that oil could rebound again in the fourth quarter, after the U.S. stops releasing oil from the SPR.

With that said, oil prices are extremely volatile and hard to predict. There are no “underlying cash flows” beneath oil prices that can be used to determine their fair value. You pretty much have to go off pure supply and demand — factors that are usually influenced by politics. For example, Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine this year influenced the spike in oil prices that subsequently occurred. If you’re not politically connected, you won’t be able to predict such events, which means that betting on oil prices is a guessing game.

Compared to oil, banking is relatively predictable. Banks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) tend to make more money when the economy grows, and less when it contracts. During periods of economic growth, people borrow more money, leading to more interest income for banks. The reverse is also true.

Banks can also earn higher interest income from interest rate hikes, like the ones the Bank of Canada is doing now. When central banks raise interest rates, banks raise the interest they charge to customers. If interest rates go up on short- and long-term loans simultaneously, banks earn higher profit margins. So, banks like TD are ideally suited to grow in today’s economic conditions.

Banking is out of favour

A second reason I like banking for the second half is that it’s already out of favour. Bank stocks rallied in 2021 on their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic but gave up some of their gains this year, as the economic downturn took a bite out of their earnings. Today, bank stocks are already beaten down, oil stocks are only starting to take a hit. So, banks have a more obvious reason to rise than oil stocks do in the months ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Stocks for Beginners

2 Big Bank Stocks to Own for Lifelong Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two Big Bank stocks are ideal staple holdings for newbie investors seeking a lifetime of passive income.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power 

| Puja Tayal

Amid economic uncertainty, investors look for stocks that can thrive in any crisis and grow long term. Here are two…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Bank Stocks

Got $10? You Can Still Reach Riches for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could have six figures by retirement by simply choosing a strong, safe stock that's down and putting aside $10…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Is an Absolute Steal for Passive-Income Investors

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) looks like a screaming bargain for passive-income investors looking for strong and cheap bank dividends.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD (TSX:TD) stock looks cheap after the big pullback in recent months. Is this the best time to buy TD…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Beginners: The Top Bank Stock to Buy Before it Rockets Higher

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is making big moves in the M&A department following the recent slide in the financial scene.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

My Favourite Bank Stock is a Top Buy in This Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is a great Canadian bank stock that's becoming far cheaper than the pack.

Read more »