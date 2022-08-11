Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should be on your radar.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Tech stocks have had a horrible year. In fact, Canada’s biggest tech stock has lost 64% of its value year to date. This correction has surfaced better opportunities for investors. Robust tech companies are now trading for fair value. 

Here are the top three undervalued tech stocks I’m buying (or watching) during this market correction. 

Tech stock #1

I’ve held WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) since 2020. Since then, the stock has performed better than my expectations and most other small software stocks. I believe it has more room to run. 

In 2022, WELL Health’s management expects annual recurring revenue to exceed $550 million. Meanwhile, the company is worth just $915 million. That’s a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.66. WELL Health could be one of the most undervalued tech stocks on the market right now. 

The company also expects to be profitable for the first time this year. That should be the catalyst to unlock value for shareholders in the months ahead. Keep an eye on this underrated growth opportunity. 

Tech stock #2

Even the best stocks get beaten down during market corrections. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), Canada’s best enterprise software conglomerate, lost 22% of its value in the first six months of 2022. It was dragged down along with the rest of the sector. 

The stock has recovered some of those losses in recent weeks. It’s up 16.5% since mid-June. However, it remains undervalued, in my opinion. The company generated US$335 million (CA$427 million) in free cash flow during the first six months of the year. Assuming annual free cash flow exceeds $850 million, the stock is trading at 52 times cash flow per share. 

The company has also deployed over $1.5 billion in acquisitions during the first half of 2022. These new additions should create immense value in the months ahead and help the company sustain revenue growth for the foreseeable future. That’s why I’ve added exposure to Constellation Software stock during this market correction. 

Tech stock #3

Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) is a relatively boring low-growth tech stock. But in this environment, that’s attractive. The company has managed to sustain its top line, despite the downturn, and is cash flow positive. 

In its most recent fiscal year, Open Text delivered $889 million in free cash flow. That’s 9.4% higher than the previous year. Open Text stock is currently trading at 12 times free cash flow per share and just 3.7 times revenue per share. 

The stock has lost 16.9% of its value year to date. That’s why management has implemented a share repurchase scheme. In the latest quarter, the company repurchased one million shares for an aggregate value of $14 million. Altogether, the company has delivered shareholder rewards worth $415 million in a combination of dividends and buybacks. 

Open Text is an overlooked opportunity for investors seeking stable cash flows in the beaten-down tech sector. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and cheaper valuations, these three TSX stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next 20 years? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Rallied 20% Yesterday, But it’s Still Cheap!

| Kay Ng

This growth stock is a great value. The 20% rally indicates the company has executed well and has potential for…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Down 70%, This Could Be the Best Stock-Split Stock in Canada to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This is arguably be the best stock-split stock to buy right now, as it has the potential to multiply your…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

What’s More Effective: 1 Growth Stock or 1 Dividend Stock for High Returns?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's settle the age old debate. If you had invested in a huge growth stock or a solid dividend stock,…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

Forget BlackBerry Stock: Buy This Growth Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock is up over 30% in the last two months, but is it all due to meme stock…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider buying growth stocks such as Shopify that are trading at a discount to their historical valuation.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

A $1,000,000 TFSA is Possible! Here’s How

| Vishesh Raisinghani

A $1 million TFSA could be achieved with growth stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Read more »