Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 1 U.S. Stock to Buy in August That Could Make You a Millionaire

1 U.S. Stock to Buy in August That Could Make You a Millionaire

Are you looking for stocks outside the TSX to add to your portfolio? Buy this one company that trades in the U.S.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Motley Fool Canada aims to cater to the everyday Canadian. Because not all Canadians like to invest in foreign companies, we tend to stick to Canadian stocks for Motley Fool Canada articles. However, it’s very important for investors to diversify their portfolios. This includes considering geographic diversification. Because of this, we sometimes get the green light to discuss stocks that trade in the United States.

In this article, I’ll discuss one stock trading on the NYSE that could make you a millionaire.

An introduction to a great stock

Of all the non-Canadian stocks available, no company interests me more than Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Although it trades on an American stock exchange, Sea Limited is actually a Singapore-based company. For those that are unfamiliar, Sea Limited’s name and logo pay homage to southeast Asia (SEA), the region where it originally focused its operations.

It operates three distinct business lines that I believe make it a must-have in your portfolio. These are Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney. All three business lines operate in emerging areas of the economy. With Sea Limited getting a jump in these important industries, it sets itself up for success in the long run.

A deeper look into its business

When Sea Limited was initially founded in 2009, it was known as Garena. Now a subsidiary of Sea Limited, Garena focuses on digital entertainment. It develops and publishes free online games. Its most notable game is Free Fire, a mobile battle royale game. Free Fire made headlines in August 2021 when it set a record of more than 150 million daily active users. As of last year, the game had grossed more than US$4 billion worldwide.

In 2021, Free Fire introduced the Free Fire World Series, giving it an entry into the esports world. In 2021, it’s estimated that there were more than 460 million esports viewers worldwide, with nearly half of those being esports enthusiasts. As this industry continues to grow, tournaments and revenue opportunities should grow alongside it. By using Garena as a way of entering this important new industry, Sea Limited puts its foot in the door to find success.

Sea Limited’s next most prominent business line is Shopee. This is recognized as the largest ecommerce platform in southeast Asia, with more than 343 million monthly visitors. A household name in its native region, Shopee has slowly expanded into different regions of the world. Today, it also operates in countries in North and South America and Europe. Shopee is the reason I started investing in Sea Limited, and with it having a larger presence today than ever before, it’s hard to stay away from this stock.

Motley Fool readers familiar with my work will know about my bullishness towards the ecommerce industry. It’s estimated that the global ecommerce industry could grow to a size of US$27 trillion by 2027. If that happens, it would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 15% from 2020 to 2027.

Finally, SeaMoney represents the company’s final business segment. This arm of Sea Limited’s business provides digital payment and financial services in southeast Asia. If I had to describe what SeaMoney does, it would be similar to combining the functions of an Apple Wallet and PayPal. Digital payments are becoming more popular, and SeaMoney gives Sea Limited an opportunity to grow alongside the industry.

Foolish takeaway

Sea Limited is an outstanding company with tons of potential. In Q1 2022, the company reported a year-over-year increase of 64.4% in its quarterly revenue. Its profit exhibited a year-over-year increase of 81.3% over the same period. Despite these strong performances, Sea Limited stock trades nearly 80% lower than it’s all-time highs. Notably, the stock has jumped about 50% higher than its 52-week lows, which were posted in May 2022. Now’s the time for investors to jump into this generational growth opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, PayPal Holdings, and Sea Limited.

More on Tech Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these oversold TSX stocks could make you rich by 2032.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Could it Reach $100 in 2022?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen a huge uptick in daily trading volume, with shares up 28% in the last month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 TSX Stocks in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks are rebounding already, and offer a substantial opportunity for long-term Motley Fool investors.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and cheaper valuations, these three TSX stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should be on your radar.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next 20 years? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Rallied 20% Yesterday, But it’s Still Cheap!

| Kay Ng

This growth stock is a great value. The 20% rally indicates the company has executed well and has potential for…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Down 70%, This Could Be the Best Stock-Split Stock in Canada to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This is arguably be the best stock-split stock to buy right now, as it has the potential to multiply your…

Read more »