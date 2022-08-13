Home » Investing » 2 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

2 U.S. Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

Blue-chip companies such as Microsoft and Coca-Cola are forever stocks that have the potential to beat the market in 2022 and beyond.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian investors have easy access to the equity markets south of the border. Most large brokerages in Canada allow investors to purchase U.S. stocks that offer diversification. While there are risks associated with foreign currency when you invest in international markets, the United States is the world’s largest economy that has created massive wealth for long-term investors.

Let’s take a look at two blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks that investors should buy now and hold forever.

A cloud heavyweight

One of the largest companies in the world, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) increased sales by 12% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 (ended in June). Comparatively, its net income was up 2% in the quarter. A key driver of sales was Microsoft’s intelligent cloud business on the back of the global shift towards digital transformation.

The Azure vertical, which is part of Microsoft Cloud, rose 40% year over year, which was higher than peers, including Amazon Web Services and Alphabet’s Google Cloud, where revenue surged 33% and 36%, respectively.

A report from Synergy Research Group forecasts Microsoft accounts for 21% of the cloud service market. Further, Statista expects the public cloud market to touch US$552 billion in 2027, up from US$364 billion in 2021.

Microsoft is increasing market share in a rapidly expanding market, and the company is forecast to increase sales by 11.4% to US$221 billion in fiscal 2023 and by 14% to US$251.5 billion in fiscal 2024. Comparatively adjusted earnings are estimated to rise by 15.4% annually in the next five years.

MSFT stock is valued at 28 times forward earnings, which is not too steep given the company’s wide economic moat. Further, it also pays investors a dividend yield of 0.9%. Given consensus estimates, Microsoft is trading at a discount of 20% right now.

A recession-resistant stock

A Warren Buffett favourite, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is among the most popular brands in the world. Valued at a market cap of US$275 billion, Coca-Cola offers investors a dividend yield of 2.8%. It is a safe stock to own amid challenging market conditions.

For example, while the S&P 500 index is down 11% in 2022, shares of the beverage giant are up 9% year to date. It’s imperative to preserve capital while investing, and Coca-Cola offers the right amount of risk to reward for most investors.

Coca-Cola’s price to 2022 earnings might seem expensive at 26, given earnings are forecast to rise by 5.5% annually in the next five years. But the company’s stable cash flows and strong balance sheet allow the stock to trade at a premium.

While most companies globally are struggling to expand revenue and profit margins in 2022, Coca-Cola’s sales were up 12% year over year in the most recent quarter. Further, adjusted earnings also rose by 4% compared to the year-ago period.

Coca-Cola is a Dividend King and has increased its dividends for 60 consecutive years. Its payout ratio is sustainable, and investors can expect further increases in the future due to the defensive nature of its business, strong product portfolio, and stellar financials.

In the last 10 years, Coca-Cola stock has returned 261% to investors since August 2012 in dividend-adjusted gains, while the S&P 500 is up 121% in this period.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft.

More on Tech Stocks

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy in August That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks outside the TSX to add to your portfolio? Buy this one company that trades in…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these oversold TSX stocks could make you rich by 2032.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Could it Reach $100 in 2022?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen a huge uptick in daily trading volume, with shares up 28% in the last month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 TSX Stocks in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks are rebounding already, and offer a substantial opportunity for long-term Motley Fool investors.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and cheaper valuations, these three TSX stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should be on your radar.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next 20 years? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Rallied 20% Yesterday, But it’s Still Cheap!

| Kay Ng

This growth stock is a great value. The 20% rally indicates the company has executed well and has potential for…

Read more »